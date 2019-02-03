Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Shenmue III
name : Shenmue III
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : N.C
developer : Ys NET
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
other versions : PC
Shenmue III PC/Ps4 : Les scans du dernier EDGE
Multi


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Shemue III :



EDGE a consacr un dossier sur le jeu :

























Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 27 août 2019 sur PC et Ps4...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/shenmue-iii-should-be-releasing-in-less-than-6-months-wheres-the-hype.102688/page-7
    posted the 03/02/2019 at 08:36 AM by link49
    comments (13)
    danceterialg posted the 03/02/2019 at 08:48 AM
    C'est peut-être con à dire, mais sa patte graphique un peu "figée" lui donne une identité qu'on retrouve pas ailleurs. Alors je sais pas si ça plaira énormément, mais au moins visuellement il sort du lot non ?
    mithrandir posted the 03/02/2019 at 08:50 AM
    Outch, même à l'arrêt, on arrive à voir que les persos ont un balai dans le ... et le rendu de Ryo (et de la plupart des persos d'ailleurs) c'est toujours pas ça. Si il sort bien en août, j'ai peu d'espoir pour que ça change, à voir.
    cirdoel posted the 03/02/2019 at 08:51 AM
    Il faut que je me fasse les 2 premiers avant août.
    link49 posted the 03/02/2019 at 08:52 AM
    En tout cas, les environnements risquent d'être somptueux...
    superpanda posted the 03/02/2019 at 09:01 AM
    Joli travail artistique sur les environnements et les lumières
    spawnini posted the 03/02/2019 at 09:08 AM
    Vu la tête du vieux, Ryolait a dû lui mettre quelque chose dans le c..
    kurosama posted the 03/02/2019 at 09:19 AM
    Rahh shépa..y'a un truc qui va pas.
    joker54 posted the 03/02/2019 at 09:34 AM
    Qu'est-ce que c'est moche, ils auraient du mettre des gars de Yakuza derrière ce jeu
    newtechnix posted the 03/02/2019 at 09:36 AM
    Le problème semble qu'ils tentent de le faire passer pour un AAA sauf qu'il n'en a pas le budget, les photos sont chelous, on a l'impression que passer les textures tout respire un jeu du passé.

    Une vidéo, un trailer aurait été normale plutôt que cet article
    zekk posted the 03/02/2019 at 09:41 AM
    joker54
    rbz posted the 03/02/2019 at 09:42 AM
    décor très sympa, le reste est moyen, y'a un coté cringe au niveau des modé de perso. et j'imagine que ça sera pire en mouvement
    dooku posted the 03/02/2019 at 09:44 AM
    Ah part le visage de Ryo, j'adore. enfin de la patte artistique, et pas des têtes de brutes ou quelconques
    zran posted the 03/02/2019 at 09:45 AM
    Graphiquement, ça me suffit (même si le rendu des personnages est vraiment pas terrible). Par contre, j'ai peur pour le framerate, et je ne parle pas des animations...
