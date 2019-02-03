accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Shenmue III
PlayStation 4
N.C
Ys NET
action-aventure
non
PC
link49
Shenmue III PC/Ps4 : Les scans du dernier EDGE
Multi
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Shemue III :
EDGE a consacr un dossier sur le jeu :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 27 août 2019 sur PC et Ps4...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/shenmue-iii-should-be-releasing-in-less-than-6-months-wheres-the-hype.102688/page-7
posted the 03/02/2019 at 08:36 AM
danceterialg
posted
the 03/02/2019 at 08:48 AM
C'est peut-être con à dire, mais sa patte graphique un peu "figée" lui donne une identité qu'on retrouve pas ailleurs. Alors je sais pas si ça plaira énormément, mais au moins visuellement il sort du lot non ?
mithrandir
posted
the 03/02/2019 at 08:50 AM
Outch, même à l'arrêt, on arrive à voir que les persos ont un balai dans le ... et le rendu de Ryo (et de la plupart des persos d'ailleurs) c'est toujours pas ça. Si il sort bien en août, j'ai peu d'espoir pour que ça change, à voir.
cirdoel
posted
the 03/02/2019 at 08:51 AM
Il faut que je me fasse les 2 premiers avant août.
link49
posted
the 03/02/2019 at 08:52 AM
En tout cas, les environnements risquent d'être somptueux...
superpanda
posted
the 03/02/2019 at 09:01 AM
Joli travail artistique sur les environnements et les lumières
spawnini
posted
the 03/02/2019 at 09:08 AM
Vu la tête du vieux, Ryolait a dû lui mettre quelque chose dans le c..
kurosama
posted
the 03/02/2019 at 09:19 AM
Rahh shépa..y'a un truc qui va pas.
joker54
posted
the 03/02/2019 at 09:34 AM
Qu'est-ce que c'est moche, ils auraient du mettre des gars de Yakuza derrière ce jeu
newtechnix
posted
the 03/02/2019 at 09:36 AM
Le problème semble qu'ils tentent de le faire passer pour un AAA sauf qu'il n'en a pas le budget, les photos sont chelous, on a l'impression que passer les textures tout respire un jeu du passé.
Une vidéo, un trailer aurait été normale plutôt que cet article
zekk
posted
the 03/02/2019 at 09:41 AM
joker54
rbz
posted
the 03/02/2019 at 09:42 AM
décor très sympa, le reste est moyen, y'a un coté cringe au niveau des modé de perso. et j'imagine que ça sera pire en mouvement
dooku
posted
the 03/02/2019 at 09:44 AM
Ah part le visage de Ryo, j'adore. enfin de la patte artistique, et pas des têtes de brutes ou quelconques
zran
posted
the 03/02/2019 at 09:45 AM
Graphiquement, ça me suffit (même si le rendu des personnages est vraiment pas terrible). Par contre, j'ai peur pour le framerate, et je ne parle pas des animations...
Une vidéo, un trailer aurait été normale plutôt que cet article