profile
foxstep
94
Likes
Likers
foxstep
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1804
visites since opening : 2193155
foxstep > blog
Mortal Kombat 11: GROS Leak du Roster avec Screens
A voir si c'est fake ou pas, mais ça à l'air assez vrai quand même je trouve Et correspond aussi au leak du steam!!



Autre screens leak qui montre les persos dans le hub:



Foxstep
    tags : leak roster mortal kombat 11
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/28/2019 at 11:05 PM by foxstep
    comments (6)
    smashfan posted the 02/28/2019 at 11:07 PM
    34 perso yes !
    voxen posted the 02/28/2019 at 11:15 PM
    Ah Netherrealm et les leaks, une belle histoire d'amour.
    alozius posted the 02/28/2019 at 11:19 PM
    Kung Lao direekkkkk
    kinectical posted the 02/28/2019 at 11:25 PM
    Bordel!!!! 34 ...il avais pas annoncer 26 il me semble
    lordguyver posted the 02/28/2019 at 11:36 PM
    voxen
    uit posted the 02/28/2019 at 11:50 PM
    p*tain çà l'aire très vrai, dommage pour la surprise
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre