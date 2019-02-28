Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Little Dragons Cafe
1
Like
Likers
name : Little Dragons Cafe
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Aksys Games
developer : TOYBOX
genre : autre
other versions : PlayStation 4 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
416
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17849
visites since opening : 23629978
link49 > blog
all
Nintendo Switch : A défaut d'avoir un nouveau Nintendogs
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information concernant la Nintendo Switch :



Sold Out annonce que le jeu d'Imagineer, Little Friends : Cats & Dogs sortira en Europe :



Plus précisément, le jeu sortira le 28 mai porchain...

Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/329797-pr-sold-out-bringing-imagineer-s-little-friends-dogs-cats-to
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/28/2019 at 10:35 PM by link49
    comments (9)
    mrvince posted the 02/28/2019 at 10:47 PM
    Une telle cartouche... Même pas gardé pour l'E3... Ca veut dire que Nintendo a du très lourd qui arrive !
    icebergbrulant posted the 02/28/2019 at 10:48 PM

    Je suis en train de remuer la queue

    birmou posted the 02/28/2019 at 10:50 PM
    mrvince ou pas.

    C'est pas un jeu Nintendo mais d'un éditeur tiers et il sort avant l'E3 donc ce dernier n'avait aucune réelle raison d'attendre niveau communication.
    mrvince posted the 02/28/2019 at 10:52 PM
    birmou Euh... Tu m'as pris au sérieux ? ^^
    sultano posted the 02/28/2019 at 10:55 PM
    Qui a encore envie d'un Nintendogs en 2019 ? :B
    famimax posted the 02/28/2019 at 10:59 PM
    mrvince Faut dire que c'est Imagineer derrière (portages consoles de hit comme Populous, SimCity, Elite etc...) franchement pour la ludothèque Switch ça a l'envergure d'une cartouche de conf E3, déjà c'est pas un portage Wii U ça joue en sa faveur
    birmou posted the 02/28/2019 at 11:08 PM
    mrvince oups
    jeanouillz posted the 02/28/2019 at 11:28 PM
    icebergbrulant Fait gaffe tu pourrais me donner envie de te caresser
    ducknsexe posted the 03/01/2019 at 12:13 AM
    icebergbrulant Tu aime les croquettes
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre