Ps4
Voici une Information concernant la Ps4 :
Le 1er mars
Creepy Road
Awesome Pea
Dead or Alive 6
Doom & Destiny
Toejam & Earl: Back in the Groove
Verti-Go Home
The Arcslinger
Crash Dummy
Le 5 mars
The Occupation
Beat Cop
Eternity : The Last Unicorn
Attack of the Earthlings
Move or Die
Left Alive
R.B.I. Baseball 19
Le 8 mars
Devil May Cry V
Le 12 mars
Ghost of a Tale
The Caligula Effect: Overdose
The Wizards
LEGO Marvel Collection
Le 15 mars
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
One Piece : World Seeker
Le 19 mars
SNK 40th Anniversary
American Ninja Warrior
Le 20 mars
Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher
Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon : Everybuddy!
Le 21 mars
The Sinking City
Le 22 mars
Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
Fate/Extella Link
Le 26 mars
Xenon Racer
Outward
Danganronpa Trilogy
Generation Zero
MLB The Show 19
Our World Is Ended
The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – The Final Season: Episode 4 – Take Us Back
Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists : Ateliers of the New World
Space Junkies
The Princess Guide
Le 29 mars
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
De quoi faire...
Pour Devil May Cry 5 et Sekiro : Shadow Die Twice, ce sera plus tard...
De quoi faire donc...