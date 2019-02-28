Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Devil May Cry 5
12
Likes
Likers
name : Devil May Cry 5
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
416
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17847
visites since opening : 23625732
link49 > blog
all
Ps4 : Le planning des sorties du mois de mars
Ps4


Voici une Information concernant la Ps4 :



Le 1er mars

Creepy Road
Awesome Pea
Dead or Alive 6



Doom & Destiny
Toejam & Earl: Back in the Groove
Verti-Go Home
The Arcslinger
Crash Dummy

Le 5 mars

The Occupation
Beat Cop
Eternity : The Last Unicorn
Attack of the Earthlings
Move or Die
Left Alive



R.B.I. Baseball 19

Le 8 mars

Devil May Cry V



Le 12 mars

Ghost of a Tale
The Caligula Effect: Overdose
The Wizards
LEGO Marvel Collection

Le 15 mars

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
One Piece : World Seeker

Le 19 mars

SNK 40th Anniversary
American Ninja Warrior

Le 20 mars

Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher
Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon : Everybuddy!

Le 21 mars

The Sinking City

Le 22 mars

Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice



Fate/Extella Link

Le 26 mars

Xenon Racer
Outward
Danganronpa Trilogy
Generation Zero
MLB The Show 19
Our World Is Ended
The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – The Final Season: Episode 4 – Take Us Back
Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists : Ateliers of the New World
Space Junkies
The Princess Guide

Le 29 mars

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered



De quoi faire...

Source : https://twinfinite.net/2019/02/ps4-march-2019-all-game-releases/https://twinfinite.net/2019/02/ps4-march-2019-all-game-releases/
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/28/2019 at 04:16 PM by link49
    comments (10)
    docteurdeggman posted the 02/28/2019 at 04:19 PM
    Sekiro
    link49 posted the 02/28/2019 at 04:23 PM
    Toujours rien pour moi en 2019 sur Ps4. Vivement avril pour Days Gone...
    chimatsuri posted the 02/28/2019 at 04:23 PM
    Sekiro, le jeu que j'attends le plus cette année comme le dernier des tarés sur terre.
    tlj posted the 02/28/2019 at 04:23 PM
    Ghost of a tale sûr pour moi
    kevisiano posted the 02/28/2019 at 04:26 PM
    DMC V
    yais9999 posted the 02/28/2019 at 04:31 PM
    The Caligula Effect: Overdose peut être mais pas de suite, beaucoup trop de jeux a finir avant....
    hyoga57 posted the 02/28/2019 at 04:35 PM
    Ah, il manque pas mal de titres. Pour moi, ce sera ceci :

    - Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon : Everybuddy (Jap)

    - Dead or Alive 6

    - Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 : Scarlet (Jap)

    - Kemco RPG Sélection Vol.2 (Jap)

    - Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists : Ateliers of the New World

    - Super Robot Taisen T (Jap)


    Pour Devil May Cry 5 et Sekiro : Shadow Die Twice, ce sera plus tard...

    De quoi faire donc...
    minbox posted the 02/28/2019 at 04:38 PM
    whookid posted the 02/28/2019 at 04:39 PM
    Sekiro mon jeu du mois et surement l'année!
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 02/28/2019 at 04:39 PM
    hyoga57 Tu choppe pas la snk compil ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre