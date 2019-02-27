profile
negan
44
Likes
Likers
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1
visites since opening : 279705
negan > blog
GWG de Mars leaké ?


Cobalt revient tout le temps en Europe on devrait avoir un autre jeu .

Cobalt: Available March 1 to 31 on Xbox One
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Available March 16 to April 15 on Xbox One
Star Wars: Republic Commando: Available March 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance: Available March 16 to 31 on Xbox One and Xbox 360
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/27/2019 at 12:44 PM by negan
    comments (7)
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 02/27/2019 at 12:48 PM
    Rising on l'à déjà eu je crois par contre SW c'est plutôt cool je trouve et le reste...
    liquidus posted the 02/27/2019 at 12:58 PM
    hijikatamayora13 Nope c'était Ground Zeroes et Phantom Pain
    leblogdeshacka posted the 02/27/2019 at 01:00 PM
    J'ai pas ça moi, mais ok je veux bien MGR

    Cobalt est disponible sur le store New Zealand si vous voulez
    oss137 posted the 02/27/2019 at 01:01 PM
    Pas mal du tout tout ça j'en ai fait aucun
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 02/27/2019 at 01:05 PM
    liquidus Oui c'est vrai je confond avec le psn surement

    Pour l'avoir refait quand il est passer retro le jeu est toujours aussi fluide une bonne prise pour Mars si c'est vrai.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 02/27/2019 at 01:08 PM
    J'avais entendu parler de Fallout 76,trop tôt ou pas
    kamikaze1985 posted the 02/27/2019 at 01:11 PM
    Si c'est le cas, cool pour Republic Commando et MGS Rising

    leblogdeshacka Fallout 76 devrait plutôt finir dans le GamePass puis il y a des rumeurs comme quoi il passerait F2P.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre