Cobalt revient tout le temps en Europe on devrait avoir un autre jeu .
Cobalt: Available March 1 to 31 on Xbox One
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Available March 16 to April 15 on Xbox One
Star Wars: Republic Commando: Available March 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance: Available March 16 to 31 on Xbox One and Xbox 360
tags :
posted the 02/27/2019 at 12:44 PM by negan
Cobalt est disponible sur le store New Zealand si vous voulez
Pour l'avoir refait quand il est passer retro le jeu est toujours aussi fluide une bonne prise pour Mars si c'est vrai.
leblogdeshacka Fallout 76 devrait plutôt finir dans le GamePass puis il y a des rumeurs comme quoi il passerait F2P.