« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
NIS America
NIS America
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
NIS America Press Event 2019 : Date


Live stream : 11 Mars 2019
18 heures en Europe.

https://gematsu.com/2019/02/nis-america-press-event-2019-video-presentation-live-stream-set-for-march-11
    posted the 02/26/2019 at 09:09 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    birmou posted the 02/26/2019 at 09:14 PM
    Enfaite l'E3 ça va bientôt servir a rien
    gunstarred posted the 02/26/2019 at 10:58 PM
    birmou Ce n'est pas déjà le cas ?
    hyoga57 posted the 02/26/2019 at 11:24 PM
    Ils vont certainement annoncer quelques localisations. Je pense notamment à Ys : Memories of Celceta : Kai sur PS4 et probablement l'annonce d'une version Switch comme cela avait été sous-entendu par Falcom...

    J'imagine qu'ils vont également parler de la localisation de The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel III sur PS4, qui sortira normalement en novembre...
    sanj posted the 02/26/2019 at 11:54 PM
    Perso je vois bien Danganronpa trilogy sur Switch porté par NISA.
    yais9999 posted the 02/26/2019 at 11:59 PM
    Je le loupe jamais il est toujours cool^^ Mais avant il était aux horaires US et donc a des heures pas possible de la nuit^^

    Si on a TOCS 3 et 4 et Ys 9 je serai aux anges^^
    birmou posted the 02/27/2019 at 12:01 AM
    gunstarred serieux il se passe trop de trucs hors E3 là lol.
