Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Rétro Xbox One 2 jeux
Hydrophobia
Maranthon : Durandal

Deviennent rétrocompatibles
    posted the 02/26/2019 at 05:18 PM by tuni
    comments (6)
    cajp45 posted the 02/26/2019 at 05:31 PM
    cool pour hydrophobia, l'autre ne me dit rien, c'est quel genre?
    kinectical posted the 02/26/2019 at 05:33 PM
    Et bah peut être temps que je me fasse hydrophobia pour de vrai cette fois je me souvien dans le temps javais jouer à la première version et ya eu une grosse mise à jour qui changeais et améliorais pas mal de truc et le jeu avais l’air clairement pas mauvais du tout
    fredone posted the 02/26/2019 at 05:48 PM
    cajp45
    C'est la série qui a vu naitre Bungie, avant qu'ils fassent Halo, en bref, c'est aussi un FPS sorti à l'époque sur mac.
    cajp45 posted the 02/26/2019 at 06:02 PM
    fredone
    ah ok, merci.
    fredone posted the 02/26/2019 at 07:02 PM
    cajp45
    De rien
    stephenking posted the 02/26/2019 at 07:19 PM
    Je veux mon kung-fu chaos !!!!
