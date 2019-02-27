accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Nintendo
official website :
http://www.nintendo.fr
nicolasgourry
articles :
2507
visites since opening :
3008332
nicolasgourry
> blog
Pokémon Direct : 27/02/2019
Mercredi 27 Février 2019 à 15 heures en Europe
Site de NIntendo
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/26/2019 at 02:02 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
12
)
birmou
posted
the 02/26/2019 at 02:03 PM
HYPE !!!!
coco98bis
posted
the 02/26/2019 at 02:04 PM
Yes !
gamergunz
posted
the 02/26/2019 at 02:05 PM
ah cool j'y croyais plus
même si ce sera juste du teasing ils vont juste annoncer les noms des jeux et la date de sortie comme le dernier pokémon direct
fly24
posted
the 02/26/2019 at 02:06 PM
nicolasgourry
le direct est prévus pour 15h
voici l'information française: [url]https://www.nintendo.fr/Divers/Nintendo-Direct/Dernier-Nintendo-Direct/Nintendo-Direct-698557.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=NintendoDirect%7Co1%7CAnnouncement%7Cw9 [/url]
darkxehanort94
posted
the 02/26/2019 at 02:06 PM
Non C'est Impossible !
neo810
posted
the 02/26/2019 at 02:06 PM
https://twitter.com/NintendoEurope/status/1100395107994472449
romgamer6859
posted
the 02/26/2019 at 02:07 PM
Cool pour vous mais pour le coup avoir rejoué à let's go m'a fait comprendre que ce n'était plus pour moi...
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/26/2019 at 02:09 PM
fly24
Merci.
i8
posted
the 02/26/2019 at 02:10 PM
let's go 2 annoncé
wickette
posted
the 02/26/2019 at 02:17 PM
Niiice !!
zabuza
posted
the 02/26/2019 at 02:21 PM
Un gros paquet de déçu demain même ceux qui n aime pas à la base la licence
