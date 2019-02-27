« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Pokémon Direct : 27/02/2019




Mercredi 27 Février 2019 à 15 heures en Europe

Site de NIntendo
    posted the 02/26/2019 at 02:02 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (12)
    birmou posted the 02/26/2019 at 02:03 PM
    HYPE !!!!
    coco98bis posted the 02/26/2019 at 02:04 PM
    Yes !
    gamergunz posted the 02/26/2019 at 02:05 PM
    ah cool j'y croyais plus
    même si ce sera juste du teasing ils vont juste annoncer les noms des jeux et la date de sortie comme le dernier pokémon direct
    fly24 posted the 02/26/2019 at 02:06 PM
    nicolasgourry

    le direct est prévus pour 15h

    voici l'information française: [url]https://www.nintendo.fr/Divers/Nintendo-Direct/Dernier-Nintendo-Direct/Nintendo-Direct-698557.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=NintendoDirect%7Co1%7CAnnouncement%7Cw9 [/url]
    darkxehanort94 posted the 02/26/2019 at 02:06 PM
    Non C'est Impossible !
    neo810 posted the 02/26/2019 at 02:06 PM
    https://twitter.com/NintendoEurope/status/1100395107994472449
    romgamer6859 posted the 02/26/2019 at 02:07 PM
    Cool pour vous mais pour le coup avoir rejoué à let's go m'a fait comprendre que ce n'était plus pour moi...
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/26/2019 at 02:09 PM
    fly24 Merci.
    i8 posted the 02/26/2019 at 02:10 PM
    let's go 2 annoncé
    wickette posted the 02/26/2019 at 02:17 PM
    Niiice !!
    zabuza posted the 02/26/2019 at 02:21 PM
    Un gros paquet de déçu demain même ceux qui n aime pas à la base la licence
