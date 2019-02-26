accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Gamer since 1984
____________________________
Le blog 100% Otaku !
profile
84
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
dx93
,
amassous
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
linkiorra
,
svr
,
kisukesan
,
cuthbert
,
sebthemajin
,
nay
,
jeanouillz
,
nindo64
,
archesstat
,
yuri
,
trezert
,
tripy73
,
leblogdeshacka
,
aros
,
keka
,
kurosama
,
liquidus
,
milo42
,
gunotak
,
chester
,
heracles
,
kamikaze1985
,
waurius59
,
jamrock
,
eaglevision
,
shiroyashagin
,
angelcloud
,
ggally
,
thor
,
fortep
,
fifine
,
bladagun
,
strifedcloud
,
iglooo
,
iiii
,
lordguyver
,
kyogamer
,
wickette
,
escobar
,
eldren
,
maxleresistant
,
gat
,
odv78
,
nobleswan
,
flom
,
darkfoxx
,
spawnini
,
nekonoctis
,
carapuce
,
klapo
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
niveforever
,
raph64
,
killia
,
link80
,
misterpixel
,
kenpokan
,
giusnake
,
fiveagainstone
,
osiris
,
sephiroth07
,
nyseko
,
torotoro59
,
makotoniijima
,
kamina
,
allanoix
,
tvirus
,
axlenz
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
zelda59279
,
mikazaki
,
maki4vel
,
beks1080
,
illbeback
,
micablo
,
nmariodk
,
apejy
,
unclepickle
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1123
visites since opening :
1094307
suzukube
> blog
all
Let's Play
Way of life
Unboxing
[DF] Analyse de Trials Rising sur Switch.
720p 30fps. La tristesse
432p détecté en portable (dans le pire des cas).
Je voulais juste les 60fps moi !
Otakugame.fr
-
https://otakugame.fr/digital-foundry-analyse-trials-rising-sur-nintendo-switch-vaut-elle-le-coup/
tags :
digital foundry
la pouissance.
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/25/2019 at 11:55 PM by
suzukube
comments (
2
)
mrvince
posted
the 02/26/2019 at 12:36 AM
J'ai essayé 10 minutes de la béta j'ai compris. Abusé, le jeu est horrible et tourne très mal. Du coup je l'ai pris sur ma PS4PRO... Dommage en portable ça aurait pu être cool ^^.
suzukube
posted
the 02/26/2019 at 12:46 AM
mrvince
Y'a un mec qui m'a quand même sorti que c'est moi qui savait pas joué et que la moto était en 60fps mais les décors en 30FPS. IL A CRU QUE C'ETAIT STREET FIGHTER V SUR PS4 OU QUOI.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo