Le blog 100% Otaku !
suzukube
suzukube
[DF] Analyse de Trials Rising sur Switch.

720p 30fps. La tristesse
432p détecté en portable (dans le pire des cas).

Je voulais juste les 60fps moi !
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/digital-foundry-analyse-trials-rising-sur-nintendo-switch-vaut-elle-le-coup/
    tags : digital foundry la pouissance.
    posted the 02/25/2019 at 11:55 PM by suzukube
    comments (2)
    mrvince posted the 02/26/2019 at 12:36 AM
    J'ai essayé 10 minutes de la béta j'ai compris. Abusé, le jeu est horrible et tourne très mal. Du coup je l'ai pris sur ma PS4PRO... Dommage en portable ça aurait pu être cool ^^.
    suzukube posted the 02/26/2019 at 12:46 AM
    mrvince Y'a un mec qui m'a quand même sorti que c'est moi qui savait pas joué et que la moto était en 60fps mais les décors en 30FPS. IL A CRU QUE C'ETAIT STREET FIGHTER V SUR PS4 OU QUOI.
