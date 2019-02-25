« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
251
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
106
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2506
visites since opening : 3006769
nicolasgourry > blog
[PS4/Switch] Horizon Chase Trubo / Possible version Physique ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4VomFVNGgnA
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/25/2019 at 05:57 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    hyoga57 posted the 02/25/2019 at 05:58 PM
    Day-one bordel !!!
    guiguif posted the 02/25/2019 at 06:05 PM
    hyoga57 ça existz deja en import bresilien
    tlj posted the 02/25/2019 at 11:21 PM
    Ce jeu est il vraiment bien pour ceux qui l'ont ? Et le mode multi est-il fun ? Je trouve la da du jeu très moyenne
    suzukube posted the 02/25/2019 at 11:32 PM
    tlj J'aime pas trop je trouve le gameplay trop simplifié. J'y ai joué quelques heures sur la version démo, teste la démo PS4 !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre