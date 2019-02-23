« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Switch] Gorogoa / Promotion


(Langues : Japonais / Français / Allemand / Italien / Espagnol / Néerlandais / Russe / Anglais)

Promotion jusqu'au 28/02/2019
10,49€ au lieu de 14,99€

Gameblog 9/10
JVC 17/20
JeuActu 17/20
Ign 8,5/10
Gamespot 8/10
Gamekult 7/10
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZO5WCr5yH8
    posted the 02/23/2019 at 11:15 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    icebergbrulant posted the 02/23/2019 at 11:21 AM
    Si Georges Brassens était encore de ce monde, il aurait fait la BO du jeu

    #gare_au_gorille

    fan2jeux posted the 02/23/2019 at 12:12 PM
    Il est bien mais ne vaut pas moins de 10€ vue sa durée de vie
    karbage posted the 02/23/2019 at 06:19 PM
    Bon jeu que je recommande.
    suzukube posted the 02/23/2019 at 08:50 PM
    Faudrait que je teste :/ !
    warminos posted the 02/24/2019 at 03:24 AM
    Bon jeu, si on adhère au concept
