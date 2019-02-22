accueil
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
> blog
> blog
[Fallout 76] Les futures nouveautés
Bethesda, nous dévoile le programme de l'année pour Fallout 76.
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/22/2019 at 05:30 PM by
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments (
6
)
6
)
gantzeur
posted
the 02/22/2019 at 05:34 PM
espérons encore qu'il y'ai quelqu'un dessus
maxleresistant
posted
the 02/22/2019 at 08:09 PM
gantzeur
ya pas grand monde non. J'ai un pote qui bosse avec bethesda, et ils ont presques pas d'appels au SAV.
Il m'a dit que c'est mauvais signe, plus un jeu est joué, plus il y a d'appels.
gantzeur
posted
the 02/22/2019 at 11:55 PM
maxleresistant
ca se voit même dans les coms tous le monde s'en fout
maxleresistant
posted
the 02/23/2019 at 01:48 AM
gantzeur
carrément lol
laurenmuntz5
posted
the 02/25/2019 at 07:28 AM
Good cost analogized with other double rod sets, and increasingly present day observing - excitingly, it's tougher to
coursework writing UK
revenue it now and again as you essential to implant the rods into each piece shut off supports.
miloss
posted
the 02/25/2019 at 10:14 AM
très intéressant comme
nouveauté
Il m'a dit que c'est mauvais signe, plus un jeu est joué, plus il y a d'appels.