profile
Fallout 76
2
Likes
Likers
name : Fallout 76
platform : Xbox One
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : N.C
genre : RPG
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
401
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2586
visites since opening : 2572246
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Fallout 76] Les futures nouveautés
Bethesda, nous dévoile le programme de l'année pour Fallout 76.



    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/22/2019 at 05:30 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    gantzeur posted the 02/22/2019 at 05:34 PM
    espérons encore qu'il y'ai quelqu'un dessus
    maxleresistant posted the 02/22/2019 at 08:09 PM
    gantzeur ya pas grand monde non. J'ai un pote qui bosse avec bethesda, et ils ont presques pas d'appels au SAV.
    Il m'a dit que c'est mauvais signe, plus un jeu est joué, plus il y a d'appels.
    gantzeur posted the 02/22/2019 at 11:55 PM
    maxleresistant ca se voit même dans les coms tous le monde s'en fout
    maxleresistant posted the 02/23/2019 at 01:48 AM
    gantzeur carrément lol
    laurenmuntz5 posted the 02/25/2019 at 07:28 AM
    Good cost analogized with other double rod sets, and increasingly present day observing - excitingly, it's tougher to coursework writing UK revenue it now and again as you essential to implant the rods into each piece shut off supports.
    miloss posted the 02/25/2019 at 10:14 AM
    très intéressant comme nouveauté
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre