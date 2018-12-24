[img][/img]
armando > blog
Tokyo en 4K Noel 2018








    posted the 12/24/2018 at 09:36 AM by armando
    comments (5)
    hatefield posted the 12/24/2018 at 09:44 AM
    Dans le genre y'a les videos de Rambalac qui sont sympa aussi.
    impair posted the 12/24/2018 at 10:52 AM
    La stabilisation de cette nouvelle GoPro est vraiment bluffante !
    armando posted the 12/24/2018 at 11:42 AM
    impair Effectivement

    hatefield Merci je ne conaissais pas !
    kurosu posted the 12/24/2018 at 11:52 AM
    Je m'attendais à mieux comme stabilisation, sans parler d'artefacts
    Sinon sympa tes vidéos
    darkwii posted the 12/24/2018 at 12:27 PM
    En parlant de 4k j ai une petite question ces quoi la 4k upscal
