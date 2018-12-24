accueil
armando
articles : 100
100
visites since opening : 130411
130411
armando
> blog
Tokyo en 4K Noel 2018
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/24/2018 at 09:36 AM by armando
armando
comments (5)
5
)
hatefield
posted
the 12/24/2018 at 09:44 AM
Dans le genre y'a les videos de Rambalac qui sont sympa aussi.
impair
posted
the 12/24/2018 at 10:52 AM
La stabilisation de cette nouvelle GoPro est vraiment bluffante !
armando
posted
the 12/24/2018 at 11:42 AM
impair
Effectivement
hatefield
Merci je ne conaissais pas !
kurosu
posted
the 12/24/2018 at 11:52 AM
Je m'attendais à mieux comme stabilisation, sans parler d'artefacts
Sinon sympa tes vidéos
darkwii
posted
the 12/24/2018 at 12:27 PM
En parlant de 4k j ai une petite question ces quoi la 4k upscal
