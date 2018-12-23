profile
kevisiano > blog
C'est presque Noël : pêle-mêle !


Perspective


OUI





Allez hop


A noter


L'équipe de ouf


RAF





Désolé


Trash


Faut qu'il serve à qq chose ce machin


Ca doit faire mal ?





Ralala


Dur


Tellement nul


Trash 2


Excellent


Sacré dilemme


Moi ça va


Y en a partout !


Effacez tout !


Trash 3


Quel con punaise


Tout est dit !



    posted the 12/23/2018 at 07:11 PM by kevisiano
    comments (9)
    kevisiano posted the 12/23/2018 at 07:11 PM
    warminos zakovu lefab88 raph64 uga marchand2sable killia amassous rulian sangotrunks escobar ramses squall63 e3ologue shinz0 coolflex gat nakata kenpokan sonilka nindo64 spawnini siil neoaxle iglooo
    amassous posted the 12/23/2018 at 07:16 PM
    La phrase sur les celibataire fait reflechir
    e3ologue posted the 12/23/2018 at 07:21 PM
    amassous je peux te dire que la tienne va bien
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/23/2018 at 07:22 PM
    Pour l'image parodique de Smash Bros.
    "You talkin' to mii ?"
    escobar posted the 12/23/2018 at 07:22 PM
    kevisiano excellent
    killia posted the 12/23/2018 at 07:25 PM
    magnifique, tu t'es surpassé
    sora78 posted the 12/23/2018 at 07:34 PM

    Excellent cru merci !
    kevisiano posted the 12/23/2018 at 07:34 PM
    nicolasgourry excellent
    escobar ahah merci
    killia un bon cru pour cette semaine
    neoaxle posted the 12/23/2018 at 07:39 PM
    Kevisiano Pas mal du tout cette semaine.
