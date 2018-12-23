profile
Borderlands 2 VR
name : Borderlands 2 VR
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : 2K Games
developer : Gearbox Software
genre : FPS
Borderlands 2 VR : tests de JVC & Gamergen


JVC & Gamergen - http://www.jeuxvideo.com/test/977491/borderlands-2-vr-une-adaptation-calibree-et-reussie.htm,https://gamergen.com/tests/test-borderlands-2-vr-que-vaut-cette-edition-realite-virtuelle-298425-1
    posted the 12/23/2018 at 12:57 PM by gat
    comments (12)
    birmou posted the 12/23/2018 at 01:05 PM
    Day "a 20 balles" !!!!
    Enfoirés de Gearbox avec les DLC ça aurait pu être du Day One

    Je retourne me prendre pour Néo sur Superhot VR
    stardustx posted the 12/23/2018 at 01:10 PM
    ah ouais, plein pot, sans les DLC et sans multi

    au revoir
    sorakaminari posted the 12/23/2018 at 01:34 PM
    Sans multi ? merde ! on aurait pu être dans SAO Shincloud Linkart !
    goldmen33 posted the 12/23/2018 at 01:44 PM
    gat alors le ps vr?! pas trop de motion sickness?! moi pas mal quand même... Skyrim poua les déplacements c'est chaud de tenir.
    ryosempei posted the 12/23/2018 at 01:51 PM
    goldmen33 ouais enfin si tu manges un Kebab sauce blanche avant ...
    goldmen33 posted the 12/23/2018 at 01:53 PM
    ryosempei je touche plus à cette merde depuis des années!
    torotoro59 posted the 12/23/2018 at 02:04 PM
    goldmen33 ne joue jamais a here they lie Sueurs froides + nausées
    goldmen33 posted the 12/23/2018 at 02:09 PM
    torotoro59 ptain les sueurs qui arrivent en 15sec XD bon pas de nausées mais un état de mal être! je crois que je vais faire tous les jeux en téléportation!
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 12/23/2018 at 02:10 PM
    Faut vraiment se demander comment Gearbox a pu passer de bon studio a gros studio de merde sans ambitions.
    gat posted the 12/23/2018 at 02:12 PM
    goldmen33 RAS perso. Normal, j'suis un warrior.
    ryosempei posted the 12/23/2018 at 02:17 PM
    gat l’americain Fricadelle ça passe bien m’biloute
    gat posted the 12/23/2018 at 02:37 PM
    ryosempei Dégueulasse.
    Calais est en mode tacos depuis l'an dernier.
