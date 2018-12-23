accueil
10 / 08 / 2016
1
torotoro59
name :
Borderlands 2 VR
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
2K Games
developer :
Gearbox Software
genre :
FPS
122
gat
gat
> blog
Borderlands 2 VR : tests de JVC & Gamergen
JVC & Gamergen
-
http://www.jeuxvideo.com/test/977491/borderlands-2-vr-une-adaptation-calibree-et-reussie.htm,https://gamergen.com/tests/test-borderlands-2-vr-que-vaut-cette-edition-realite-virtuelle-298425-1
posted the 12/23/2018 at 12:57 PM by
gat
comments (
12
)
birmou
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 01:05 PM
Day "a 20 balles" !!!!
Enfoirés de Gearbox avec les DLC ça aurait pu être du Day One
Je retourne me prendre pour Néo sur Superhot VR
stardustx
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 01:10 PM
ah ouais, plein pot, sans les DLC et sans multi
au revoir
sorakaminari
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 01:34 PM
Sans multi ? merde ! on aurait pu être dans SAO
Shincloud
Linkart
!
goldmen33
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 01:44 PM
gat
alors le ps vr?! pas trop de motion sickness?! moi pas mal quand même...
Skyrim poua les déplacements c'est chaud de tenir.
ryosempei
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 01:51 PM
goldmen33
ouais enfin si tu manges un Kebab sauce blanche avant ...
goldmen33
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 01:53 PM
ryosempei
je touche plus à cette merde depuis des années!
torotoro59
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 02:04 PM
goldmen33
ne joue jamais a here they lie
Sueurs froides + nausées
goldmen33
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 02:09 PM
torotoro59
ptain les sueurs qui arrivent en 15sec XD bon pas de nausées mais un état de mal être!
je crois que je vais faire tous les jeux en téléportation!
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 02:10 PM
Faut vraiment se demander comment Gearbox a pu passer de bon studio a gros studio de merde sans ambitions.
gat
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 02:12 PM
goldmen33
RAS perso. Normal, j'suis un warrior.
ryosempei
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 02:17 PM
gat
l'americain Fricadelle ça passe bien m'biloute
gat
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 02:37 PM
ryosempei
Dégueulasse.
Calais est en mode tacos depuis l'an dernier.
