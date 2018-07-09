profile
Spider-Man
name : Spider-Man
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 09/07/2018
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
Spider-Man
[Bon Plan] Spider-Man sur PS4 à 35.64€
Le jeu Spider-Man sur PS4 est actuellement à 35.64€



Perso, j'ai bien aimé le jeu, mais bordel il me manque un trophée pour avoir le platine !!!
https://amzn.to/2PW7qlR
    posted the 12/23/2018 at 02:07 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    victornewman posted the 12/23/2018 at 02:12 AM
    j'ai fait le platine il te manque le quel ?
    leblogdeshacka posted the 12/23/2018 at 02:18 AM
    victornewman acquérir toutes les tenues
    Il faut que je le fasse en New game +
    Mais j'avoue avoir un peu la flemme !!
    victornewman posted the 12/23/2018 at 02:27 AM
    leblogdeshacka toi tu as dépensé tes jetons n'importe comment ça explique pourquoi tu dois refaire le new game +
