Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Dragon Quest XI
21
Likes
Likers
name : Dragon Quest XI
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
408
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17524
visites since opening : 22655757
link49 > blog
all
Dragon Quest XI : Comparatif Ps4 versus Nintendo Switch
Dragon Quest


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Dragon Quest XI S :



Un comparatif entre les deux versions est visionnable ici :



Basé sur les cinématiques, il permet de se faire une idée du travail effectué par Square-Enix sur la console de Nintendo...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/dragon-quest-xi-s-for-switch-special-stage-confirmed-for-jump-festa.85596/page-12
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/22/2018 at 04:56 PM by link49
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre