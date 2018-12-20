profile
administrateur > blog
Gamekyo et ces rouquines


Même cheveux et mêmes mouvements...

ARTICLEINUTILE
    posted the 12/20/2018 at 07:37 PM by administrateur
    comments (5)
    octobar posted the 12/20/2018 at 07:43 PM
    c'est à la mode depuis Ygritte dans GOT en même temps.
    administrateur posted the 12/20/2018 at 07:45 PM
    octobar You know things Jon Octobar
    famimax posted the 12/20/2018 at 07:47 PM
    octobar Moi je pensait depuis l'arrivé de Nicole Belloubet dans le gvt d'Edouard Philippe
    tonius posted the 12/20/2018 at 07:52 PM
    Famimax Tu surestime un peu les gens la, je suis meme pas sur qu'ils savent qui est Edouard Philipe pour commencer.
    administrateur posted the 12/20/2018 at 07:54 PM
    tonius tu parles de lui: https://i.ytimg.com/vi/avFRdjdQRMY/hqdefault.jpg
