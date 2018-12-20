accueil
link49
,
milo42
,
link80
,
testament
,
lordguyver
,
shindo
,
momotaros
,
kurosama
,
niveforever
,
minx
administrateur
Gamekyo et ces rouquines
Même cheveux et mêmes mouvements...
ARTICLEINUTILE
posted the 12/20/2018 at 07:37 PM by
administrateur
octobar
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 07:43 PM
c'est à la mode depuis Ygritte dans GOT en même temps.
administrateur
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 07:45 PM
octobar
You know things Jon Octobar
famimax
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 07:47 PM
octobar
Moi je pensait depuis l'arrivé de Nicole Belloubet dans le gvt d'Edouard Philippe
tonius
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 07:52 PM
Famimax
Tu surestime un peu les gens la, je suis meme pas sur qu'ils savent qui est Edouard Philipe pour commencer.
,
administrateur
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 07:54 PM
tonius
tu parles de lui:
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/avFRdjdQRMY/hqdefault.jpg
