Xbox Game Pass : un jeu surprise disponible aujourd'hui

Alors que nous savions déjà que Ori and the Blind Forest : Definitive Edition et Shadow Warrior 2 seraient ajoutés ce jeudi, nous apprenons qu'ils seront accompagnés d'un titre complémentaire.

xboxlive.fr - https://www.xboxlive.fr/news_affiche_36354.html
    posted the 12/20/2018 at 08:52 AM by gat
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 12/20/2018 at 08:57 AM
    Tiens d'ailleurs ils offrent rien pour le Nouël cette année en GWG ?
    voxen posted the 12/20/2018 at 09:05 AM
    Haze remaster.
    administrateur posted the 12/20/2018 at 09:11 AM
    Il dit '' shadow'' donc c'est' 'shadows of the tomb raider' '
    gat posted the 12/20/2018 at 09:14 AM
    voxen En attendant le 2 sur Scarlet. Halo en PLS.
    axlrose posted the 12/20/2018 at 09:28 AM
    gat administrateur hijikatamayora13 voxen Rêvez pas, le jeu sera Middle-Earth : Shadow of War
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 12/20/2018 at 09:37 AM
    axlrose J'attend un truc gratos en GwG, puis franchement SoW marre des bacs à sables a objectifs.
    shiroyashagin posted the 12/20/2018 at 09:37 AM
    Il peuvent pas rajoutez cuphead
    ezaekiel posted the 12/20/2018 at 09:42 AM
    L'ombre de la guerre
    voxen posted the 12/20/2018 at 09:54 AM
    gat prochain rachat de Microsoft, Marc maille World
