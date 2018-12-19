Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous > blog
Petit, si tu étais un Super Héros ?


Perso je sais plus cque j'aurais répondus selon l’époque
Fuck le demat
    posted the 12/19/2018 at 05:18 PM by amassous
    comments (11)
    testament posted the 12/19/2018 at 05:28 PM
    "serais" ? Non, quel héro j'aurais voulu être plutôt.
    guiguif posted the 12/19/2018 at 05:35 PM
    Etais*
    ratomuerto posted the 12/19/2018 at 05:40 PM
    Goku, la base
    arrrghl posted the 12/19/2018 at 05:47 PM
    à n'importe quelle époque j'aurai répondu : Goku !
    testament posted the 12/19/2018 at 05:49 PM
    Goku, Luffy ou Naruto en majorité.
    testament posted the 12/19/2018 at 05:51 PM
    Hyoga57 Toi c'est facile à deviner.
    kaa posted the 12/19/2018 at 06:06 PM
    Salut,
    Définitivement Tetsuo Shima !
    victornewman posted the 12/19/2018 at 06:17 PM
    moi Hobgoblin de chez marvel . bon c'est un super vilain par contre
    diablass59 posted the 12/19/2018 at 06:32 PM
    Honnêtement moi c'était batman
    plistter posted the 12/19/2018 at 06:48 PM
    Golum perso !
    djhu posted the 12/19/2018 at 06:59 PM
    Batman ou spider-man
