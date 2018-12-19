accueil
Les légendes ne meurent jamais
Petit, si tu étais un Super Héros ?
Perso je sais plus cque j'aurais répondus selon l’époque
Fuck le demat
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/19/2018 at 05:18 PM by
amassous
comments (
11
)
testament
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 05:28 PM
"serais" ? Non, quel héro j'aurais voulu être plutôt.
guiguif
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 05:35 PM
Etais*
ratomuerto
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 05:40 PM
Goku, la base
arrrghl
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 05:47 PM
à n'importe quelle époque j'aurai répondu : Goku !
testament
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 05:49 PM
Goku, Luffy ou Naruto en majorité.
testament
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 05:51 PM
Hyoga57
Toi c'est facile à deviner.
kaa
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 06:06 PM
Salut,
Définitivement Tetsuo Shima !
victornewman
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 06:17 PM
moi Hobgoblin de chez marvel . bon c'est un super vilain par contre
diablass59
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 06:32 PM
Honnêtement moi c'était batman
plistter
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 06:48 PM
Golum perso !
djhu
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 06:59 PM
Batman ou spider-man
