description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
(Encore) un nouveau titre dans le XGP
Actualité
L'info nous vient directement du compte officiel XGP :



Des pronostics ? Certains parlent de Fallout 76, Cuphead ou encore de Shadow of Tomb Raider.
    posted the 12/19/2018 at 08:19 AM by lughost30
    shiroyashagin posted the 12/19/2018 at 09:03 AM
    Cuphead pour sur
    goldmen33 posted the 12/19/2018 at 09:04 AM
    Merde j'espère pas Fallout... je viens de le gagner!
    voxen posted the 12/19/2018 at 09:05 AM
    Inside ou little nightmare...
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/19/2018 at 09:15 AM
    L'ombre de la guerre peut être.
