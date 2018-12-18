profile
carlexzaibatsu
6
Likes
Likers
carlexzaibatsu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 39
visites since opening : 44669
carlexzaibatsu > blog
Mort de rire
Fous la coke dans son bocal quand l'eau va frémir
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/18/2018 at 11:37 PM by carlexzaibatsu
    comments (4)
    kayl posted the 12/18/2018 at 11:40 PM
    Au lit maintenant
    victornewman posted the 12/18/2018 at 11:41 PM
    https://greatsong.net/paroles-mort-de-rire-sch
    alfb posted the 12/18/2018 at 11:50 PM
    Ce supplice pour les oreilles.De la belle merde.
    diablass59 posted the 12/18/2018 at 11:50 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre