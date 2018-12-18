profile
Qui vaincra?
?



Foxstep
    tags : geralt sc6 2b
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/18/2018 at 09:22 PM by foxstep
    comments (10)
    testament posted the 12/18/2018 at 09:29 PM
    voxen posted the 12/18/2018 at 09:42 PM
    Geralt car 1>0
    victornewman posted the 12/18/2018 at 09:44 PM
    elle va lui montrer sa culotte il va saigner du nez et Gérald ring out
    artornass posted the 12/18/2018 at 09:54 PM
    Elle est cent fois + intéressante que lui niveau gameplay et ses combos sont + stylés.
    kuroni posted the 12/18/2018 at 09:55 PM
    Geralt > Chinoiserie.
    keima posted the 12/18/2018 at 09:56 PM
    Elle a un bandeau sur les yeux je vois pas comment elle peut gagner....
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 12/18/2018 at 10:09 PM
    Réponse dans l'auberge la plus proche kuroni Geralt lui c'est un voyageur il aime les chinoiseries tkt
    octobar posted the 12/18/2018 at 10:29 PM
    perso pour kikoo dans les deux cas: double K.O.
    kuroni posted the 12/18/2018 at 10:41 PM
    hijikatamayora13 Il aime surtout les cochonneries.

    octobar Retourne te palucher sur Brokeback Mountain Redemption.
    testament posted the 12/18/2018 at 10:41 PM
    octobar Tais toi le noob, tu sais pas ce que tu dis.
