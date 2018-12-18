accueil
ROCKSTAR GAMES ®
name :
God of War
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Studios
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
04/20/2018
add a press review
profile
God Of War : Memories of Mother Trailer
Élu Jeu de l'Année aux
Game Awards 2018
,
God Of War
s'offre un nouveau trailer qui spoil un peu ou les splendides environnements du jeu sont à l'honneur, le tout accompagné de la chanson
Memories of Mother
.
PlayStation
posted the 12/18/2018 at 03:49 PM by
leonr4
comments (
8
)
voxen
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 03:52 PM
Merci pour ce nouveau fond d'écran
kurosama
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 03:53 PM
Je viens de me le procurer....oui avec un leger retard hum..hum...je me suis pris une putain de mandale dans la gueule...et je suis sur Ps4 "normale".Bon par contre la Ps4 hurle comme une truie.
leonr4
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 03:54 PM
voxen
Mais de rien, sers toi
kurosama
Mieux vaut tard que jamais
kira93
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 04:05 PM
Jeux de l année 2018
wilhelm
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 04:06 PM
Cory Barlog qui a assuré sa position en interne pour un paquet d'années.
misterpixel
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 04:08 PM
Je l'ai écouté tout à l'heure, magnifique et merci pour le fond écran aussi
rider288
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 04:17 PM
Kurosama
, Bizarre pour la PS4 qui hurle, J'ai la FAT ( Blanche ) Aucun soucis.
djfab
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 04:21 PM
Quelle chanson magnifique quand même...
citer un membre
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
