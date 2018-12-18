ROCKSTAR GAMES ®
God of War
93
Likes
Likers
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Studios
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/20/2018
God Of War : Memories of Mother Trailer




Élu Jeu de l'Année aux Game Awards 2018, God Of War s'offre un nouveau trailer qui spoil un peu ou les splendides environnements du jeu sont à l'honneur, le tout accompagné de la chanson Memories of Mother.



    posted the 12/18/2018 at 03:49 PM by leonr4
    comments (8)
    voxen posted the 12/18/2018 at 03:52 PM
    Merci pour ce nouveau fond d'écran
    kurosama posted the 12/18/2018 at 03:53 PM
    Je viens de me le procurer....oui avec un leger retard hum..hum...je me suis pris une putain de mandale dans la gueule...et je suis sur Ps4 "normale".Bon par contre la Ps4 hurle comme une truie.
    leonr4 posted the 12/18/2018 at 03:54 PM
    voxen Mais de rien, sers toi

    kurosama Mieux vaut tard que jamais
    kira93 posted the 12/18/2018 at 04:05 PM
    Jeux de l année 2018
    wilhelm posted the 12/18/2018 at 04:06 PM
    Cory Barlog qui a assuré sa position en interne pour un paquet d'années.
    misterpixel posted the 12/18/2018 at 04:08 PM
    Je l'ai écouté tout à l'heure, magnifique et merci pour le fond écran aussi
    rider288 posted the 12/18/2018 at 04:17 PM
    Kurosama, Bizarre pour la PS4 qui hurle, J'ai la FAT ( Blanche ) Aucun soucis.
    djfab posted the 12/18/2018 at 04:21 PM
    Quelle chanson magnifique quand même...
