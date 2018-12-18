accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
articles :
visites since opening : 22591881
Red Dead Redemption 2 : Jeux le mieux noté sur Ps4 et Xbox One
Red Dead Redemption
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Red Dead Redemption 2 :
Rockstar diffuse ce trailer mettant en avant les éloges reçus par le titre :
De quoi continuer à promouvoir le jeu sorti le 26 octobre dernier…
Source :
https://www.gamepur.com/news/36895-red-dead-redemption-2-accolades-trailer.html
posted the 12/18/2018 at 02:17 PM by
link49
comments (
8
)
samporterbridges
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 02:21 PM
La mascarade prends fin, le jeu commence sérieusement à se faire assassiner de toute part et ne ramasse aucun Goty de la part des sites spécialisés.
link49
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 02:23 PM
Techniquement parlant, il est aussi bien noté que Grand Theft Auto V...
texas02
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 02:31 PM
samporterbridges
Impatient de le tester ya quelques jours sur ma PS4 pro, le jeu prend la poussière dans sa boîte. Horrible, insupportable gameplay. RAF que le jeu soit ultra réaliste, c'est une corvée niveau gameplay. Ces notes me prouvent définitivement que 99% des médias sont des gros moutons.
walterwhite
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 02:36 PM
À jeu exceptionnel notes exceptionnelles.
shinz0
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 02:38 PM
Excellent jeu je l'ai fini cette semaine
Le jeu demande un temps d'adaptation pour la maniabilité mais il est tout à fait jouable après faut pas s'attendre à du Fortnite
kamina
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 02:39 PM
J'ai littéralement adoré le premier RDR, c'est même un de mes jeux les plus joué de cette année (rétrocompatibilité Xbox One)... mais celui ci, j'ai vraiment du mal. J'ai qu'un mot qui me vient à l'esprit et c'est :
CHIANT
.
Pourtant j'ai +70h de jeux mais j'arrive pas à avancer.
Après le jeu est très bon et c'est un fait, je ne remet pas ça en cause.
lastboss
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 02:40 PM
Encore un complot concernant la presse ?
Impossible l’argent ne peut atteindre les médias ni même la politique, nous sommes dirigés et entourés d’hommes saints qui ne sont pas suffisamment pervers pour nous tromper !
shincloud
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 02:40 PM
Le jeu est tellement ouf pour ma part, la narration est dingue, les gars de chez Rockstar sont partie tellement loin avec ce jeu, difficile de faire mieux au niveau du réalisme (je parle pas de gameplay)
