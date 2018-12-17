accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
248
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
terminator
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
lordguyver
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
jwolf
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
racsnk
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
basto
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
ellie
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix971
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cristaleus
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
drockspace
,
bloodborne
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
onykarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
osiris
,
kaiserx
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
101
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
terminator
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
lordguyver
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
shiroyashagin
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
hasselhoff
,
carapuce
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
onykarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
xoxoxoxo
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2415
visites since opening :
2882182
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Switch] Nouvelle application : InkyPen / Trailer
InkyPen permet d'accéder à un catalogue de plusieurs milliers de bandes dessinées, comics...
Abonnement : 7,99€ par mois.
http://inky-pen.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5&v=C8G8C3mkVCk
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/17/2018 at 01:18 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
2
)
gunstarred
posted
the 12/17/2018 at 02:54 PM
Tien j'en avais parlé en août sur mon blog, c'est enfin sortie ?
giru
posted
the 12/17/2018 at 03:36 PM
Les gens ont tellement l'air de se faire chier dans la vidéo
Après l'idée est sympa, à voir le catalogue. Par contre 8€ par mois ça me semble quand même cher, mais j'ai aucune idée du prix de services similaires... ne lisant plus de mangas depuis longtemps.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Après l'idée est sympa, à voir le catalogue. Par contre 8€ par mois ça me semble quand même cher, mais j'ai aucune idée du prix de services similaires... ne lisant plus de mangas depuis longtemps.