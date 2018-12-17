« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Switch] Nouvelle application : InkyPen / Trailer


InkyPen permet d'accéder à un catalogue de plusieurs milliers de bandes dessinées, comics...
Abonnement : 7,99€ par mois.


http://inky-pen.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5&v=C8G8C3mkVCk
    posted the 12/17/2018 at 01:18 PM by nicolasgourry
    gunstarred posted the 12/17/2018 at 02:54 PM
    Tien j'en avais parlé en août sur mon blog, c'est enfin sortie ?
    giru posted the 12/17/2018 at 03:36 PM
    Les gens ont tellement l'air de se faire chier dans la vidéo

    Après l'idée est sympa, à voir le catalogue. Par contre 8€ par mois ça me semble quand même cher, mais j'ai aucune idée du prix de services similaires... ne lisant plus de mangas depuis longtemps.
