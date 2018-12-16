Les légendes ne meurent jamais
Guinness World Records pour la voix de Mario
Charles Martinet entre dans le Livre Guinness des records pour sa performances pour le même perso(Mario) 100 fois donc y'a au moins 100 jeux Mario quoi
La vidéo est en lien source y'a son insta
Fuck le demat. - https://www.instagram.com/charlesmartinetitsame/?utm_source=ig_embed
    posted the 12/16/2018 at 03:17 PM by amassous
    comments (4)
    nady posted the 12/16/2018 at 03:23 PM
    Un jeu Mario full voiced en Italien ça pourrait être drôle quand même
    Remember : https://youtu.be/90V_yIBjH2M?t=734
    chiotgamer posted the 12/16/2018 at 03:24 PM
    Ça n'a aucun sens leurs records...
    Sinon y'en a au moins 300 des jeux mario.
    amassous posted the 12/16/2018 at 03:27 PM
    chiotgamer ?! il a pas tout doublez peut être?
    amassous posted the 12/16/2018 at 03:30 PM
    nady Tu m'a tué.
