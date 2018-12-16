accueil
Les légendes ne meurent jamais
138
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
thor
,
zboobi
,
darksephiroth
,
musicforlife
,
rosewood
,
jf17
,
hipou
,
minx
,
zabuza
,
giusnake
,
mariosan
,
cafedark49
,
svr
,
hipo
,
fullbuster
,
yoshi4ever
,
kokoro28
,
terminator
,
toad4ever
,
dx93
,
docteurdeggman
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
goldmen33
,
dedoc
,
x1x2
,
minbox
,
strifedcloud
,
kenren
,
legends
,
lordkupo
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
koopa
,
gunit15
,
teel
,
latimevic
,
akd
,
drakeramore
,
milo42
,
diablass59
,
dopp3lg4ng3r
,
jeanouillz
,
chronokami
,
zenimar
,
supatony
,
ootaniisensei
,
kenpokan
,
arrrghl
,
knity
,
furtifdor
,
darkvador107
,
eduardos
,
ninjah
,
spawnini
,
badaboumisback
,
hyoga57
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
kikibearentongues
,
snakeorliquid
,
linkiorra
,
darkvador
,
mickurt
,
e3payne
,
momotaros
,
asus
,
lanni
,
judello
,
eldin
,
myers
,
kisukesan
,
evilboss
,
darkyx
,
spaaz
,
chester
,
solidfisher
,
hebuspsa
,
4096x2160
,
tvirus
,
link49
,
nonack
,
linkudo
,
kenshuiin
,
arngrim
,
pyrogas
,
styxgaming
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
infel2no
,
eldren
,
patourde
,
dantevoices
,
playbleach
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
lacasadenico
,
mrchocolatine
,
dragonquestparadise
,
jojoplay4
,
nindo64
,
link80
,
odv78
,
lordguyver
,
natelink
,
hado78
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
donkeykong06
,
bliss02
,
ellie
,
kira93
,
shindo
,
lz
,
drake99
,
shiroyashagin
,
iiii
,
gaymer40
,
neckbreaker71
,
kurosama
,
kevisiano
,
jwolf
,
carapuce
,
marchand2sable
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
biboys
,
siil
,
onykarts
,
sephiroth07
,
killia
,
torotoro59
,
niveforever
,
escobar
,
awamy02
,
salocin
,
nad45
,
liquidsnake66
,
darkxehanort94
,
smashfan
amassous
articles : 426
426
visites since opening : 1431096
1431096
amassous
> blog
Guinness World Records pour la voix de Mario
Charles Martinet entre dans le Livre Guinness des records pour sa performances pour le même perso(Mario) 100 fois donc y'a au moins 100 jeux Mario quoi
La vidéo est en lien source y'a son insta
Fuck le demat.
-
https://www.instagram.com/charlesmartinetitsame/?utm_source=ig_embed
posted the 12/16/2018 at 03:17 PM by amassous
amassous
comments (4)
4
)
nady
posted
the 12/16/2018 at 03:23 PM
Un jeu Mario full voiced en Italien ça pourrait être drôle quand même
Remember :
https://youtu.be/90V_yIBjH2M?t=734
chiotgamer
posted
the 12/16/2018 at 03:24 PM
Ça n'a aucun sens leurs records...
Sinon y'en a au moins 300 des jeux mario.
amassous
posted
the 12/16/2018 at 03:27 PM
chiotgamer
?! il a pas tout doublez peut être?
amassous
posted
the 12/16/2018 at 03:30 PM
nady
Tu m'a tué.
