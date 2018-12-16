1. 2,457,962 PSX Final Fantasy VII (SquareSoft)
Les meilleures ventes J-RPG
concernant le marché américain de la
cinquième et sixième génération de console de salon selon NPD
:
2. 2,414,928 PS2 Kingdom Hearts (Square-Enix)
3. 2,285,433 PS2 Final Fantasy X (Square-Enix)
4. 1,913,888 PSX Final Fantasy VIII (SquareSoft)
5. 1,405,354 PS2 Final Fantasy X-2 (Square-Enix)
6. 1,347,964 PSX Final Fantasy IX (SquareSoft)
7. 905,924 GCN Pokemon Colosseum (Nintendo)
8. 823,959 PSX Legend of Dragoon (Sony)
9. 667,847 PS2 Dark Cloud (Sony)
10. 580,733 PSX Chrono Cross (SquareSoft)
11. 502,860 N64 Paper Mario (Nintendo)
12. 502,010 PS2 XENOSAGA Episode I (Namco)
*Classement effectué en nombre d'unités vendues.
*Ces chiffres s’arrêtent juste avant le lancement de la Xbox 360 fin 2005.
posted the 12/16/2018 at 10:28 AM by leonr4
Content d'y voir Chrono Cross
Bizarre non ?
Les pokémon sur gameboy/gba :
Pokémon Blue/Red : 9.85 millions
Pokémon Gold/Silver : 7.6 millions
Pokémon Ruby/Sapphire : 5.6 millions
Pokémon Yellow : 5.10 millions
Pokémon FireRed/LeafGreen : 4.24 millions
Sont où les Grandia, Suikoden, Wild Arms & co ?