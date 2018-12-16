ROCKSTAR GAMES ®
[NPD USA] Les meilleures ventes JRPG 5ème/6ème génération




Les meilleures ventes J-RPG concernant le marché américain de la
cinquième et sixième génération de console de salon selon NPD :


1. 2,457,962 PSX Final Fantasy VII (SquareSoft)
2. 2,414,928 PS2 Kingdom Hearts (Square-Enix)
3. 2,285,433 PS2 Final Fantasy X (Square-Enix)
4. 1,913,888 PSX Final Fantasy VIII (SquareSoft)
5. 1,405,354 PS2 Final Fantasy X-2 (Square-Enix)
6. 1,347,964 PSX Final Fantasy IX (SquareSoft)
7. 905,924 GCN Pokemon Colosseum (Nintendo)
8. 823,959 PSX Legend of Dragoon (Sony)
9. 667,847 PS2 Dark Cloud (Sony)
10. 580,733 PSX Chrono Cross (SquareSoft)
11. 502,860 N64 Paper Mario (Nintendo)
12. 502,010 PS2 XENOSAGA Episode I (Namco)

*Classement effectué en nombre d'unités vendues.
*Ces chiffres s’arrêtent juste avant le lancement de la Xbox 360 fin 2005.
Neogaf
    posted the 12/16/2018 at 10:28 AM by leonr4
    comments (13)
    shinz0 posted the 12/16/2018 at 10:32 AM
    2 licences Sony abandonnées de nos jour, c'est triste

    Content d'y voir Chrono Cross
    guiguif posted the 12/16/2018 at 10:33 AM
    La bonne epoque
    leonr4 posted the 12/16/2018 at 10:42 AM
    L'époque ou square savait encore faire des grands jeux.
    edgar posted the 12/16/2018 at 10:46 AM
    Kingdom Hearts 2 a tapé moins de 500.000, alors que le premier est deuxième du top ?

    Bizarre non ?
    sora78 posted the 12/16/2018 at 10:46 AM
    leonr4 tais toi et attends KH3 le mois prochain bitch
    leonr4 posted the 12/16/2018 at 10:48 AM
    sora78 J'espère pour eux : )
    amassous posted the 12/16/2018 at 10:50 AM
    Pas de Pokemon Gameboy Impossible
    sonilka posted the 12/16/2018 at 10:53 AM
    Sur quoi se base ce classement ? Parce que c'est tout sauf la réalité. KHII tape les 600k lors du mois de son lancement US : https://www.gamespot.com/articles/chartspot-march-2006/1100-6147802/
    leonr4 posted the 12/16/2018 at 10:57 AM
    amassous Tu remarques bien qu'il y a que les consoles de salon.

    Les pokémon sur gameboy/gba :

    Pokémon Blue/Red : 9.85 millions
    Pokémon Gold/Silver : 7.6 millions
    Pokémon Ruby/Sapphire : 5.6 millions
    Pokémon Yellow : 5.10 millions
    Pokémon FireRed/LeafGreen : 4.24 millions
    edgar posted the 12/16/2018 at 10:58 AM
    sonilka Je me disais bien qu'il y avait un truc qui tournait pas rond dans ce classement.
    dedad posted the 12/16/2018 at 11:03 AM
    Quand il veulent Sony pour un AAA de Legend of Dragoon open world actions aventure.
    sonilka posted the 12/16/2018 at 11:07 AM
    edgar meme l'absence de DQVIII est étonnante puisque le jeu après 1 mois et demi cumulait 430k la bas. Donc sur la durée, il a probablement dépassé les 500k.
    anakaris posted the 12/16/2018 at 11:07 AM
    J'veux bien tout ce qu'on veut avec la PS4, qu'elle balance hit sur hit etc, mais bordel le RPG (et pas un truc américanisé à outrance, ou plutôt "Ubisoftisé" à la Horizon, hein) ça me manque

    Sont où les Grandia, Suikoden, Wild Arms & co ?
