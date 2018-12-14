[img][/img]
armando > blog
J'AI VU LE FILM DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY À TOKYO !!
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/14/2018 at 07:26 PM by armando
    comments (7)
    testament posted the 12/14/2018 at 07:30 PM
    Traître à la Nation, pendez le !!!
    chronokami posted the 12/14/2018 at 07:39 PM
    ARRETE DE GUEULER !



    Veinard
    armando posted the 12/14/2018 at 07:42 PM
    Je précise c'est pas moi la video hein !!!
    escobar posted the 12/14/2018 at 07:43 PM
    chronokami
    armando posted the 12/14/2018 at 07:45 PM
    J'allais pas retourner au Japon juste pour voir un film.
    thorim posted the 12/14/2018 at 09:06 PM
    armando Pourrais-tu me dire en MP si on vois l'ultra instinct dans ce film stp?
    kurosu posted the 12/14/2018 at 09:36 PM
    thorim il a pas vu
