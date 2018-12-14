profile
Daymare 1998 deuxième trimestre 2019
Voici le lien ci-dessous pour cette news éclair.

https://www.jeuxvideo-live.com/news/daymare-1998-preecise-sa-feneetre-de-sortie-92041

Vivement avec RE2, 2019 l'année du survival horror.
https://www.jeuxvideo-live.com/news/daymare-1998-preecise-sa-feneetre-de-sortie-92041
    posted the 12/14/2018 at 10:51 AM by biboys
    comments (5)
    rolline posted the 12/14/2018 at 10:56 AM
    j'ai vu ça sur leur page Facebook hier , ils ont même trouvé un éditeur pour les aider , ça promet , y'aura même une version boite peut être.
    biboys posted the 12/14/2018 at 11:06 AM
    rolline cool ça daymare enfin, la communication et ont croisé les doigts pour une version physique.
    rolline posted the 12/14/2018 at 11:15 AM
    biboys la communication était un peu bizarre , ils ont confirmé sur leur page qu'ils allaient le montrer à la gamescom , après on a rien eu a part un petit teaser de quelques secondes alors que avant le jeu était prévu pour l'été 2018.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 12/14/2018 at 11:17 AM
    Je suis chaud pattate pour le day one, Daymare...accélère sa com vivement que la date arrive.
    marchand2sable posted the 12/14/2018 at 12:18 PM
    Dommage ça vient après RE 2, la claque 90' sera moins grande mais vivement !
