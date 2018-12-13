Mike760
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
chester
chester
articles : 1058
visites since opening : 1276524
Xbox One : Void Bastards se montre avec 18 minutes de gameplay


Le jeu sortira en 2019 et sera disponible sur le game pass le jour de sa sortie.
    posted the 12/13/2018 at 04:15 PM by chester
    comments (1)
    madness7 posted the 12/13/2018 at 04:44 PM
    Entre lui et Sable, les jeux façon BD sont de plus en plus convaincant et proche du format papier graphiquement.

    En plus il semble intéressant.
