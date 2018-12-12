accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
20
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
anakaris
,
genzzo
,
eldren
,
kevisiano
,
fiveagainstone
,
captaintoad974
,
vonkuru
,
killia
,
roivas
,
sephiroth07
,
leblogdeshacka
,
uta
,
link49
,
esets
,
raph64
,
aiolia081
,
olimar59
,
kali
,
escobar
,
aros
name :
Travis Strike Again : No More Heroes
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Marvelous
developer :
Grasshopper Manufacture
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
100
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
terminator
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
lordguyver
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
shiroyashagin
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
hasselhoff
,
carapuce
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
onykarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2407
visites since opening :
2872176
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Switch] Travis Strikes Again: N.M.H / Une annonce "énorme" ?
20 Décembre à 11 Heures (heure européenne)
-Présentation de 2 heures
"there's a huge announcement in store !"
"il y a une annonce énorme en magasin !"
https://twitter.com/suda_51/status/1072785849496952832
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LD75-fF5SX0
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/12/2018 at 04:12 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
8
)
fiveagainstone
posted
the 12/12/2018 at 04:13 PM
Travis dans smash! Ou un partenariat avec un gros jeu indé.
shincloud
posted
the 12/12/2018 at 04:15 PM
Ou No More Heroes 3 en prépa
neoriku13
posted
the 12/12/2018 at 04:15 PM
Travis dans Smash ça aurait de la gueule.
fiveagainstone
posted
the 12/12/2018 at 04:17 PM
shincloud
Ce serait beau mais pas d'enflammade, quand ils annonces "huge" c'est souvent pourri!
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 12/12/2018 at 04:21 PM
Des remaster du 1 et 2 sur switch.
vohmp
posted
the 12/12/2018 at 04:22 PM
fiveagainstone
oui on les connais les japs et leur annonce pour finir sur un paquet nouille ou autre pour leur jeux
fiveagainstone
posted
the 12/12/2018 at 04:25 PM
vohmp
Complètement, ça peut être un amiibo aussi
kinectical
posted
the 12/12/2018 at 04:29 PM
hijikatamayora13
j’e prend une switch direct si ils annonce ça en plus avec Marvel ultimate alliance 3 (une de mes license fétiche sur ps360 la switch va m’avoir directement avec nmh 1 et 2
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo