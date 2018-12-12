« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Travis Strike Again : No More Heroes
name : Travis Strike Again : No More Heroes
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Marvelous
developer : Grasshopper Manufacture
genre : action
[Switch] Travis Strikes Again: N.M.H / Une annonce "énorme" ?




20 Décembre à 11 Heures (heure européenne)
-Présentation de 2 heures

"there's a huge announcement in store !"
"il y a une annonce énorme en magasin !"
https://twitter.com/suda_51/status/1072785849496952832
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LD75-fF5SX0
    posted the 12/12/2018 at 04:12 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    fiveagainstone posted the 12/12/2018 at 04:13 PM
    Travis dans smash! Ou un partenariat avec un gros jeu indé.
    shincloud posted the 12/12/2018 at 04:15 PM
    Ou No More Heroes 3 en prépa
    neoriku13 posted the 12/12/2018 at 04:15 PM
    Travis dans Smash ça aurait de la gueule.
    fiveagainstone posted the 12/12/2018 at 04:17 PM
    shincloud Ce serait beau mais pas d'enflammade, quand ils annonces "huge" c'est souvent pourri!
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 12/12/2018 at 04:21 PM
    Des remaster du 1 et 2 sur switch.
    vohmp posted the 12/12/2018 at 04:22 PM
    fiveagainstone oui on les connais les japs et leur annonce pour finir sur un paquet nouille ou autre pour leur jeux
    fiveagainstone posted the 12/12/2018 at 04:25 PM
    vohmp Complètement, ça peut être un amiibo aussi
    kinectical posted the 12/12/2018 at 04:29 PM
    hijikatamayora13 j’e prend une switch direct si ils annonce ça en plus avec Marvel ultimate alliance 3 (une de mes license fétiche sur ps360 la switch va m’avoir directement avec nmh 1 et 2
