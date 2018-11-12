profile
jenicris
56
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 617
visites since opening : 862902
jenicris > blog
4 min 30 de gameplay Dangerous Driving, suite spirituelle de Burnout
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/11/2018 at 10:25 PM by jenicris
    comments (5)
    amassous posted the 12/11/2018 at 10:27 PM
    Ça sort sur switch??
    jenicris posted the 12/11/2018 at 10:34 PM
    amassous PS4/One et PC.
    akinen posted the 12/11/2018 at 10:35 PM
    Honte sur criterion. Aucune raison pour que cette série meurent comme ça
    jenicris posted the 12/11/2018 at 10:41 PM
    akinen Dangerous Driving est dev par d'anciens de Criterion justement. Y a également le créateur de la série et des 3 premiers
    ravyxxs posted the 12/11/2018 at 10:43 PM
    Argh trop vieillo. Je préfère un hot pursuit ou la suite.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre