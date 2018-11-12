accueil
jenicris
jenicris
articles :
617
visites since opening :
862902
jenicris
> blog
4 min 30 de gameplay Dangerous Driving, suite spirituelle de Burnout
posted the 12/11/2018 at 10:25 PM by
jenicris
comments (
5
)
amassous
posted
the 12/11/2018 at 10:27 PM
Ça sort sur switch??
jenicris
posted
the 12/11/2018 at 10:34 PM
amassous
PS4/One et PC.
akinen
posted
the 12/11/2018 at 10:35 PM
Honte sur criterion. Aucune raison pour que cette série meurent comme ça
jenicris
posted
the 12/11/2018 at 10:41 PM
akinen
Dangerous Driving est dev par d'anciens de Criterion justement. Y a également le créateur de la série et des 3 premiers
ravyxxs
posted
the 12/11/2018 at 10:43 PM
Argh trop vieillo. Je préfère un hot pursuit ou la suite.
