Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Crash Team Racing : Les box Ps4/Xbox One dévoilées
Multi
Voici une Information autour du jeu Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled :
On commence par les box des versions Ps4 et Xbox One :
Et quelques Images :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 21 juin 2019…
Source :
https://gameidealist.com/news/box-art-revealed-for-crash-team-racing-nitro-fueled/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/10/2018 at 04:11 PM by
link49
comments (
6
)
raoh38
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 04:13 PM
Sa serait bien que pour chaque plateforme ils rajoutent un ou plusieurs guest...
kaiden
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 04:13 PM
je vais me la coller mechant sur ce jeu
barberousse
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 04:17 PM
Ça sort sur Suich aussi?
link49
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 04:18 PM
Je le prendrais sur Switch personnellement, en espérant ne pas être aussi déçu que le jeu Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy...
hyoga57
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 04:21 PM
Je ne l'achèterais pas, je préfère attendre le futur Team Sonic Racing sur PS4 en 2019...
gunstarred
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 04:27 PM
Vue que le jeu a un sous-titres, c'est une suite ou un remake du 1er ?
