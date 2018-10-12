Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Crash Team Racing : Les box Ps4/Xbox One dévoilées
Multi




Voici une Information autour du jeu Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled :



On commence par les box des versions Ps4 et Xbox One :



Et quelques Images :









Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 21 juin 2019…

Source : https://gameidealist.com/news/box-art-revealed-for-crash-team-racing-nitro-fueled/
    posted the 12/10/2018 at 04:11 PM by link49
    comments (6)
    raoh38 posted the 12/10/2018 at 04:13 PM
    Sa serait bien que pour chaque plateforme ils rajoutent un ou plusieurs guest...
    kaiden posted the 12/10/2018 at 04:13 PM
    je vais me la coller mechant sur ce jeu
    barberousse posted the 12/10/2018 at 04:17 PM
    Ça sort sur Suich aussi?
    link49 posted the 12/10/2018 at 04:18 PM
    Je le prendrais sur Switch personnellement, en espérant ne pas être aussi déçu que le jeu Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy...
    hyoga57 posted the 12/10/2018 at 04:21 PM
    Je ne l'achèterais pas, je préfère attendre le futur Team Sonic Racing sur PS4 en 2019...
    gunstarred posted the 12/10/2018 at 04:27 PM
    Vue que le jeu a un sous-titres, c'est une suite ou un remake du 1er ?
