Super Smash Bros Ultimate
name : Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : combat
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : Comparatif WiiU/Nintendo Swtich
Super Smash Bros


Voici une Information autour du jeu Super Smash Bros. Ultimate :



Un comparatif peut être visionné ici :



De quoi constater le travail effectué sur le dernier Opus…

Source : https://gearnuke.com/super-smash-bros-nintendo-switch-vs-wii-u-comparison/
    posted the 12/10/2018 at 11:53 AM by link49
    comments (32)
    genjitakiya posted the 12/10/2018 at 11:59 AM
    Chut on t'a dit que c'était le même jeu que sur wii u et que ceux qui disent le contraire dont beaucoup de joueur pro étaient des menteur
    link49 posted the 12/10/2018 at 12:03 PM
    On voit clairement l'amélioration je trouve des stages déjà présents...
    xenofamicom posted the 12/10/2018 at 12:05 PM
    Pour le moment, le seul truc raté dans Smash Bros Ultimate qui était mieux sur Wii U, c'est Samus sans armure
    ravyxxs posted the 12/10/2018 at 12:12 PM
    Un excellent Remaster A+.

    J'attends Joker avant de l'acheter.
    link49 posted the 12/10/2018 at 12:16 PM
    Par contre, un peu dégouté d'attendre février pour la Plante Piranha...
    ducknsexe posted the 12/10/2018 at 12:22 PM
    link49 ouais c est long pour un une plante dans un pot , on pourrais bien avoir les deux en février lui et joker
    link49 posted the 12/10/2018 at 12:23 PM
    ducknsexe J'aimerais mieux avoir Joker en janvier. Avec un Amiibo bien classe en prime...
    genjitakiya posted the 12/10/2018 at 12:25 PM
    link49 Bah vu que c'est un nouveau perso ça prend du temps le rééquilibrage etc je suppose faudrait pas que le perso soit cheater
    ducknsexe posted the 12/10/2018 at 12:26 PM
    link49 d ailleurs on n'a toujours pas vu l amiibo de joker , il sera dévoilé dans le prochain Nintendo direct avec le deuxiéme DLC de smash
    link49 posted the 12/10/2018 at 12:28 PM
    genjitakiya Oui, après, je préfère ne pas avoir de bugs à sa sortie qu'un truc à l'arrache.

    ducknsexe Je pense. Le prochain Nintendo Direct risque d'être énorme...
    edgar posted the 12/10/2018 at 12:37 PM
    Ah ouais quand même !

    Énorme la différence, je ne pensais pas que c'était à ce point-là.
    link49 posted the 12/10/2018 at 12:39 PM
    edgar Et je trouve l'ensemble plus fluide in game. Les combattants sont plus souples. Bref, du tout bon...
    fdestroyer posted the 12/10/2018 at 12:40 PM
    Au début j'avais l'impression que les graphs n'avaient pas été beaucoup retravaillé... maintenant qu'on y a joué tout le week end, en voyant des images WiiU je suis : Ah ouais merde, c'était comme ça?!

    Après certain terrain ont eu plus d'attention que d'autre je dirai, mais dans l'ensemble c'est superbe, et on apprecie enormement.
    zabuza posted the 12/10/2018 at 12:46 PM
    edgar on te dit que y a pas de différence qu est ce que tu ne comprends pas
    i8 posted the 12/10/2018 at 12:50 PM
    sans compter le taf sur les animations, les persos ont plus de personnalités qu'avant.
    edgar posted the 12/10/2018 at 12:50 PM
    zabuza C'est tellement ça !
    link49 posted the 12/10/2018 at 12:56 PM
    I8 Tout à fait d'accord...
    gantzeur posted the 12/10/2018 at 12:58 PM
    la version WII U de Donkey Kong qui est 100 fois mieux
    keima posted the 12/10/2018 at 12:58 PM
    On en parle de Donkey Kong? J'aurai préféré pas voir ce comparatif perso j'aurai aimé un peu plus de prise de risque.... TT
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/10/2018 at 12:59 PM
    Sublime travail !
    Sur WiiU, le temps était couvert mais grâce à la Switch le temps est enfin ensoleillé !

    Merci Soleil
    keima posted the 12/10/2018 at 12:59 PM
    gantzeur MERCI je commensais a me dire qu'il avait lobotomiser les joueur switch...
    fiveagainstone posted the 12/10/2018 at 12:59 PM
    ravyxxs Tu n'auras pas la plante Piranha dans ce cas, c'est dommage.
    keima posted the 12/10/2018 at 01:01 PM
    icebergbrulant MDR
    gantzeur posted the 12/10/2018 at 01:02 PM
    keima en terme de lumière et décor la switch a l'avantage mais sur les détailles et texture la version WiiU fait quand même plus quali , les herbes , les poils , les armures etc
    keima posted the 12/10/2018 at 01:06 PM
    gantzeur Oui c'est exactement ça je pense que la texture des poils de donkey a subi avec l'effet de lumière ils on certainement retravailler ça a l'arrache et ça fait des chocapic.
    ravyxxs posted the 12/10/2018 at 01:06 PM
    fiveagainstone C'est jusqu'à quand pour l'avoir alors ? Comme ça je prend le jeu plus tôt.
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/10/2018 at 01:07 PM
    gantzeur posted the 12/10/2018 at 01:09 PM
    keima mais du coup c'est drôle les gens qui sont catégorique pour dire que la version switch est supérieur ahaha
    sonilka posted the 12/10/2018 at 01:12 PM
    ravyxxs tu as jusqu'au 31/01 pour enregistrer le jeu afin d'obtenir un code (par mail) debloquant la plante. Le code envoyé par mail sera valide jusqu'au 31/06.
    giru posted the 12/10/2018 at 01:12 PM
    Globalement, tout est bien mieux foutu sur Switch sauf Donkey. C'est quand même triste que certains pensent toujours que c'est un portage deluxe ou un remaster, alors que pratiquement tous les assets du jeu ont été modifiés / changés / améliorés.

    Y a vraiment que Donkey qui a un rendu un peu foiré sur Switch. C'est bizarre.
    ravyxxs posted the 12/10/2018 at 01:22 PM
    sonilka OK cool j'ai le temps merci
    fiveagainstone posted the 12/10/2018 at 01:29 PM
    ravyxxs Oui tu as plus d'un mois. N'oublies pas de demander tes points or en faisant + et récompense mynintendo sur l'icone du jeu. Suite à ça tu reçois le mail.
