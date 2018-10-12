accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
42
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
genzzo
,
minx
,
leblogdeshacka
,
neckbreaker71
,
corrin
,
gamergunz
,
raph64
,
eldren
,
lordguyver
,
diablass59
,
amassous
,
escobar
,
dastukiim
,
sonilka
,
kali
,
aros
,
husotsuki
,
bariste
,
hado78
,
nindo64
,
anakaris
,
kaminari
,
roivas
,
trungz
,
archesstat
,
ley
,
shmawlk44
,
sephiroth07
,
shanks
,
nicolasgourry
,
salocin
,
spawl
,
olimar59
,
torotoro59
,
smokeboom
,
axlenz
,
ravyxxs
,
mickurt
,
onykarts
,
rockin
,
flom
name :
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
HAL Laboratory
genre :
combat
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
408
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
lemillion
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
hasselhoff
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
onykarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
lunaya
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
danceterialg
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
sylphide
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
romgamer6859
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
kuriringk
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
warminos
,
zobiwan83
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
administrateur
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
monz666
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
ocarinak
,
papichampote
,
kurorolucifuru
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
zekura
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
coldy
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
axlenz
,
salocin
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
kamina
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
17463
visites since opening :
22481691
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Tales of
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Kingdom Hearts
Pokemon
Red Dead Redemption
Dragon Quest
The Legend of Zelda
Darksiders
Uncharted
Resident Evil
Gears of War
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Saints Row
The Witcher
God of War
Mass Effect
Xenoblade Chronicles
Super Smash Bros
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : Comparatif WiiU/Nintendo Swtich
Super Smash Bros
Voici une Information autour du jeu Super Smash Bros. Ultimate :
Un comparatif peut être visionné ici :
De quoi constater le travail effectué sur le dernier Opus…
Source :
https://gearnuke.com/super-smash-bros-nintendo-switch-vs-wii-u-comparison/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/10/2018 at 11:53 AM by
link49
comments (
32
)
genjitakiya
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 11:59 AM
Chut on t'a dit que c'était le même jeu que sur wii u et que ceux qui disent le contraire dont beaucoup de joueur pro étaient des menteur
link49
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 12:03 PM
On voit clairement l'amélioration je trouve des stages déjà présents...
xenofamicom
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 12:05 PM
Pour le moment, le seul truc raté dans Smash Bros Ultimate qui était mieux sur Wii U, c'est Samus sans armure
ravyxxs
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 12:12 PM
Un excellent Remaster A+.
J'attends Joker avant de l'acheter.
link49
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 12:16 PM
Par contre, un peu dégouté d'attendre février pour la Plante Piranha...
ducknsexe
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 12:22 PM
link49
ouais c est long pour un une plante dans un pot
, on pourrais bien avoir les deux en février lui et joker
link49
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 12:23 PM
ducknsexe
J'aimerais mieux avoir Joker en janvier. Avec un Amiibo bien classe en prime...
genjitakiya
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 12:25 PM
link49
Bah vu que c'est un nouveau perso ça prend du temps le rééquilibrage etc je suppose faudrait pas que le perso soit cheater
ducknsexe
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 12:26 PM
link49
d ailleurs on n'a toujours pas vu l amiibo de joker , il sera dévoilé dans le prochain Nintendo direct avec le deuxiéme DLC de smash
link49
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 12:28 PM
genjitakiya
Oui, après, je préfère ne pas avoir de bugs à sa sortie qu'un truc à l'arrache.
ducknsexe
Je pense. Le prochain Nintendo Direct risque d'être énorme...
edgar
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 12:37 PM
Ah ouais quand même !
Énorme la différence, je ne pensais pas que c'était à ce point-là.
link49
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 12:39 PM
edgar
Et je trouve l'ensemble plus fluide in game. Les combattants sont plus souples. Bref, du tout bon...
fdestroyer
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 12:40 PM
Au début j'avais l'impression que les graphs n'avaient pas été beaucoup retravaillé... maintenant qu'on y a joué tout le week end, en voyant des images WiiU je suis : Ah ouais merde, c'était comme ça?!
Après certain terrain ont eu plus d'attention que d'autre je dirai, mais dans l'ensemble c'est superbe, et on apprecie enormement.
zabuza
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 12:46 PM
edgar
on te dit que y a pas de différence qu est ce que tu ne comprends pas
i8
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 12:50 PM
sans compter le taf sur les animations, les persos ont plus de personnalités qu'avant.
edgar
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 12:50 PM
zabuza
C'est tellement ça !
link49
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 12:56 PM
I8
Tout à fait d'accord...
gantzeur
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 12:58 PM
la version WII U de Donkey Kong qui est 100 fois mieux
keima
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 12:58 PM
On en parle de Donkey Kong? J'aurai préféré pas voir ce comparatif perso j'aurai aimé un peu plus de prise de risque.... TT
icebergbrulant
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 12:59 PM
Sublime travail !
Sur WiiU, le temps était couvert mais grâce à la Switch le temps est enfin ensoleillé !
Merci Soleil
keima
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 12:59 PM
gantzeur
MERCI je commensais a me dire qu'il avait lobotomiser les joueur switch...
fiveagainstone
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 12:59 PM
ravyxxs
Tu n'auras pas la plante Piranha dans ce cas, c'est dommage.
keima
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 01:01 PM
icebergbrulant
MDR
gantzeur
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 01:02 PM
keima
en terme de lumière et décor la switch a l'avantage mais sur les détailles et texture la version WiiU fait quand même plus quali , les herbes , les poils , les armures etc
keima
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 01:06 PM
gantzeur
Oui c'est exactement ça je pense que la texture des poils de donkey a subi avec l'effet de lumière ils on certainement retravailler ça a l'arrache et ça fait des chocapic.
ravyxxs
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 01:06 PM
fiveagainstone
C'est jusqu'à quand pour l'avoir alors ? Comme ça je prend le jeu plus tôt.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 01:07 PM
gantzeur
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 01:09 PM
keima
mais du coup c'est drôle les gens qui sont catégorique pour dire que la version switch est supérieur ahaha
sonilka
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 01:12 PM
ravyxxs
tu as jusqu'au 31/01 pour enregistrer le jeu afin d'obtenir un code (par mail) debloquant la plante. Le code envoyé par mail sera valide jusqu'au 31/06.
giru
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 01:12 PM
Globalement, tout est bien mieux foutu sur Switch sauf Donkey. C'est quand même triste que certains pensent toujours que c'est un portage deluxe ou un remaster, alors que pratiquement tous les assets du jeu ont été modifiés / changés / améliorés.
Y a vraiment que Donkey qui a un rendu un peu foiré sur Switch. C'est bizarre.
ravyxxs
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 01:22 PM
sonilka
OK cool j'ai le temps merci
fiveagainstone
posted
the 12/10/2018 at 01:29 PM
ravyxxs
Oui tu as plus d'un mois. N'oublies pas de demander tes points or en faisant + et récompense mynintendo sur l'icone du jeu. Suite à ça tu reçois le mail.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
J'attends Joker avant de l'acheter.
ducknsexe Je pense. Le prochain Nintendo Direct risque d'être énorme...
Énorme la différence, je ne pensais pas que c'était à ce point-là.
Après certain terrain ont eu plus d'attention que d'autre je dirai, mais dans l'ensemble c'est superbe, et on apprecie enormement.
Sur WiiU, le temps était couvert mais grâce à la Switch le temps est enfin ensoleillé !
Merci Soleil
Y a vraiment que Donkey qui a un rendu un peu foiré sur Switch. C'est bizarre.