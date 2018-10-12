i am the one who knocks
profile
Jeux Vidéo
248
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
walterwhite
16
Likes
Likers
walterwhite
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 26
visites since opening : 53485
walterwhite > blog
Ce deal de fou furieux !!


Je sais pas si c'est un bug où autre, mais actuellement, le MEGA PACK PS VR est à 129€ sur le site Micromania.

Passez par l'application, je viens de m'en un


Passez par l'application, je viens de m'en prendre un.
https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/mega-pack-playstation-vr-v2-mk4-camera-5-jeux-vr-worlds-skyrim-doom-vfr-wipeout-oc-astro-bot-rm-dematerialise-1406883
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/10/2018 at 01:51 AM by walterwhite
    comments (8)
    arquion posted the 12/10/2018 at 01:59 AM
    c'est une erreur, normalement 329€ - 100€ sauf que là ça applique une nouvelle fois -100€
    amassous posted the 12/10/2018 at 02:10 AM
    Frere ta pas suivis lactu toi, avec le bug sur leur site et il demander de rembourser
    arquion posted the 12/10/2018 at 02:11 AM
    amassous là c'est une simple erreur de prix, pas de manipulation à faire pour obtenir ce prix.
    walterwhite posted the 12/10/2018 at 02:12 AM
    amassous Je m’en frappe si tu savais, là y a pas de manipulation à faire pour avoir ce prix, c’est une erreur certes mais y a pas eu besoin de filouter
    arquion posted the 12/10/2018 at 02:14 AM
    Perso j'en ai pris un aussi, mais payé en plusieurs, histoire de pas avoir 120€ en moins pendant plusieurs jours (d'attente du remboursement), vu que ça tombe avant Noël, je pense que ça m'aurait fait chier.
    walterwhite posted the 12/10/2018 at 02:15 AM
    arquion J’ai pris avec Paypal moi, tu penses qu’ils vont honorer les commandes ?
    arquion posted the 12/10/2018 at 02:22 AM
    walterwhite aucune idée, vraiment.
    walterwhite posted the 12/10/2018 at 02:24 AM
    arquion J’ai mis retrait en magasin, je croise les doigts !!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre