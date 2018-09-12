Les légendes ne meurent jamais
Jū-Hachigō (C-18) existe IRL
Et elle a une chaîne Youtube consacrer a Dragon Ball bien sur , ah oui elle parle français aussi.
Fuck le demat.
    posted the 12/09/2018 at 05:31 PM by amassous
    comments (4)
    victornewman posted the 12/09/2018 at 05:39 PM
    elle à pris cher c17
    amassous posted the 12/09/2018 at 05:46 PM
    victornewman 18 , 17 c'est l'homme
    victornewman posted the 12/09/2018 at 05:47 PM
    amassous lol bon alors c18
    spawnini posted the 12/09/2018 at 05:49 PM
    victornewman Est-ce qu'elle a eut c18 ans?
