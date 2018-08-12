« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Spike Chunsoft
4
Likes
Likers
name : Spike Chunsoft
official website : http://www.spike.co.jp/
profile
nicolasgourry
100
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2404
visites since opening : 2868389
nicolasgourry > blog
Dangan ronpa Trilogy annoncé sur PS4



La compilation sera édité par NIS America.
Elle regroupe :
DanganRonpa 1・2 Reload
Danganronpa V3 : Killing Harmony.

Genre : Visual novel

https://twitter.com/KindaFunnyVids/status/1071470492194754560?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/08/2018 at 07:16 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    shincloud posted the 12/08/2018 at 07:19 PM
    il y aura juste le 3 traduit, donc ça sert à rien
    hyoga57 posted the 12/08/2018 at 07:31 PM
    shincloud Ben si, pour ceux qui n'ont pas encore craqué pour ces hits...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre