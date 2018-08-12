profile
[Bon Plan] God of War à 44€ au lieu de 54€ (-10€ dès 50€ d'achat)
Il y a actuellement 10€ offert dès 50€ d'achat sur Amazon



Perso, je me suis pris une manette pour ma Switch. Mais le Game Pass à 49.99€ pour 1 an putain !!!

Avec le code cadeaux10


Red Dead Redemption 2 39.99€(il faut rajouter un petit truc a 1€)
Abonnement Xbox Game Pass | 12 Mois 59.99€
God of War 43.99€
The Legend of Zelda 44.99€
Spider-Man 44.99€
Sonic Mania 19.99€
https://amzn.to/2QDpeqo
    posted the 12/08/2018 at 05:49 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (24)
    negan posted the 12/08/2018 at 05:51 PM
    ta un lien ?
    gat posted the 12/08/2018 at 05:54 PM
    C'est vraiment donné putain.
    negan posted the 12/08/2018 at 05:55 PM
    gat 59E sur le site moins 10e = 49 pourquoi 39.99 ?
    oenomaus posted the 12/08/2018 at 05:58 PM
    Moi perso je ne suis pas éligible à la promotion mdr comment cela se fait il ??
    squall63 posted the 12/08/2018 at 06:01 PM
    Pas éligible non plus, et le code ne fonctionne pas l'abo xbox game pass...
    gat posted the 12/08/2018 at 06:07 PM
    negan Je viens de tester. Même à 50 balles, ça ne fonctionne pas.
    negan posted the 12/08/2018 at 06:08 PM
    gat Arf mon abo fini en Mars j'espere avoir un bon plans d'ici la
    gat posted the 12/08/2018 at 06:11 PM
    negan 60 balles l'année ça reste un excellent deal.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 12/08/2018 at 06:12 PM
    negan voilà
    https://amzn.to/2QDrkGM
    negan posted the 12/08/2018 at 06:12 PM
    gat Seuil psychologique c'est 50 pas plus
    negan posted the 12/08/2018 at 06:13 PM
    leblogdeshacka 59.99 gros tu as fait une erreur dans ton titre
    astralum posted the 12/08/2018 at 06:16 PM
    j'ai pris chez cdkey à 56 € tout à l'heure le gamepass 1an. C'est rapide et fiable. et 2 fois 3 mois xboxlive à 10€ chacun l'autre jour (soit 8 mois car il file 1 mois gratos avec ces codes à chaque utilisation du moment que l'on dit qu'on passe par la reactivation auto de l'abo, il suffit de virer cette active après la validation )
    leblogdeshacka posted the 12/08/2018 at 06:16 PM
    negan je viens de voir grâce au commentaires, désolé pour la fausse joie
    negan posted the 12/08/2018 at 06:18 PM
    leblogdeshacka T'inquiete on compte sur toi pour la prochaine fois
    spawnini posted the 12/08/2018 at 06:19 PM
    leblogdeshacka je veux un remboursement pour cette fausse joie
    victornewman posted the 12/08/2018 at 06:21 PM
    spawnini à la place tu auras le slip de BB du jour de la sortie RDR2 :'(
    spawnini posted the 12/08/2018 at 06:22 PM
    victornewman cool de l'encre sécher gratos
    kloko posted the 12/08/2018 at 06:24 PM
    c'est fiable cdkey ? pas de risque de ban avec microsoft ?
    victornewman posted the 12/08/2018 at 06:25 PM
    spawnini donc pour toi du caca et du sang ça s'apparente à de l'encre ?? octobar tu en pense quoi ti cœur ? :'(
    astralum posted the 12/08/2018 at 06:29 PM
    Kloko Ce sont des codes européens donc aucun risque

    https://www.cdkeys.com/xbox-live/memberships/3-month-xbox-live-gold-membership-card-xbox-one-360 />
    https://www.cdkeys.com/xbox-live/games/12-month-xbox-game-pass-xbox-one-cd-key
    oenomaus posted the 12/08/2018 at 06:30 PM
    kloko tu reçois un code que tu reçois, aucun soucis
    astralum posted the 12/08/2018 at 06:32 PM
    en plus, par paypal donc t'es tranquille
    astralum posted the 12/08/2018 at 06:38 PM
    Pour les PS4, ya des cartes prépayés 50€ pour 44€ aussi
    spawnini posted the 12/08/2018 at 06:58 PM
    victornewman vive les kiwis
