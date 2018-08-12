profile
"Tu seras remis sur pied en un rien d'temps."

Un bon weekend à vous les gars. Et pour fêter tout ça, un peu de Blu-ray 4K.

    posted the 12/08/2018 at 05:07 PM by gat
    comments (5)
    negan posted the 12/08/2018 at 05:10 PM
    C'est bien des films de calaisiens ça.
    gat posted the 12/08/2018 at 05:11 PM
    negan C'est vrai que les Calaisiens ont bon goût.
    octobar posted the 12/08/2018 at 05:14 PM
    le Nord
    gat posted the 12/08/2018 at 05:20 PM
    octobar Pas-de-Calais stp.
    Nord = 59.

    Dis-lui negan.
    negan posted the 12/08/2018 at 05:21 PM
    gat 62 sang
