foxstep
Enter The Fox
91
foxstep
foxstep
> blog
Mortal Kombat 11: Le trailer en Version Superior
Foxstep
trailer
mortal kombat 11
superior verchen
posted the 12/08/2018 at 04:42 PM by
foxstep
comments (
12
)
diablo
posted
the 12/08/2018 at 04:45 PM
En version ONE X
leonr4
posted
the 12/08/2018 at 04:46 PM
Dark raiden quelle classe
jenicris
posted
the 12/08/2018 at 04:53 PM
diablo
non PC Gamer.
ravyxxs
posted
the 12/08/2018 at 05:00 PM
Non mais n'empêche les mecs auraient eu un accueil encore plus fou avec cette musique lol.
negan
posted
the 12/08/2018 at 05:04 PM
Pour le coup la zik même si historique ne colle absolument pas
marchand2sable
posted
the 12/08/2018 at 05:06 PM
J'aurais préféré une musique techno comme celle des films a l'ancienne, là la musique est parfaite, par contre la musique du trailer officiel no
ravyxxs
posted
the 12/08/2018 at 05:07 PM
Non mais n'empêche les mecs auraient eu un accueil encore plus fou avec cette musique lol.
gat
posted
the 12/08/2018 at 05:08 PM
Christophe Lambert.
foxstep
posted
the 12/08/2018 at 05:12 PM
gat
Tiens ça me rappel à quel point j'était choqué quand j'avais su qu'il était français.
Excellent acteur je confirme.
gat
posted
the 12/08/2018 at 05:13 PM
foxstep
Si tu le "kiffes", mate cette
bande-annonce.
#BraveheartDansLesCordes
foxstep
posted
the 12/08/2018 at 05:15 PM
gat
Nice.
gat
posted
the 12/08/2018 at 05:19 PM
foxstep
Par contre, tu m'as donné envie de revoir les deux films avec ta connerie de vidéo.
J'ai toujours aimé ce
thème
du premier. Je trouve le son vraiment bon et pas du tout adapté à la licence.
J'ai toujours aimé ce thème du premier. Je trouve le son vraiment bon et pas du tout adapté à la licence.