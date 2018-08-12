profile
articles : 1751
visites since opening : 2076926
Mortal Kombat 11: Le trailer en Version Superior


Foxstep
    tags : trailer mortal kombat 11 superior verchen
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/08/2018 at 04:42 PM by foxstep
    comments (12)
    diablo posted the 12/08/2018 at 04:45 PM
    En version ONE X
    leonr4 posted the 12/08/2018 at 04:46 PM
    Dark raiden quelle classe
    jenicris posted the 12/08/2018 at 04:53 PM
    diablo non PC Gamer.
    ravyxxs posted the 12/08/2018 at 05:00 PM
    Non mais n'empêche les mecs auraient eu un accueil encore plus fou avec cette musique lol.
    negan posted the 12/08/2018 at 05:04 PM
    Pour le coup la zik même si historique ne colle absolument pas
    marchand2sable posted the 12/08/2018 at 05:06 PM
    J'aurais préféré une musique techno comme celle des films a l'ancienne, là la musique est parfaite, par contre la musique du trailer officiel no
    ravyxxs posted the 12/08/2018 at 05:07 PM
    Non mais n'empêche les mecs auraient eu un accueil encore plus fou avec cette musique lol.
    gat posted the 12/08/2018 at 05:08 PM
    Christophe Lambert.
    foxstep posted the 12/08/2018 at 05:12 PM
    gat Tiens ça me rappel à quel point j'était choqué quand j'avais su qu'il était français. Excellent acteur je confirme.
    gat posted the 12/08/2018 at 05:13 PM
    foxstep Si tu le "kiffes", mate cette bande-annonce. #BraveheartDansLesCordes
    foxstep posted the 12/08/2018 at 05:15 PM
    gat Nice.
    gat posted the 12/08/2018 at 05:19 PM
    foxstep Par contre, tu m'as donné envie de revoir les deux films avec ta connerie de vidéo.
    J'ai toujours aimé ce thème du premier. Je trouve le son vraiment bon et pas du tout adapté à la licence.
