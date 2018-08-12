profile
Monster Hunter World: Un stream spécial le 10 Décembre
Un live stream est prévu pour Monster Hunter World le 10 décembre prochain, donc ce Lundi à 15h heure FR

Perso je dis que ça sent la clairement grosse annonce (mode G, nouvelles maps et monstres ect)

Foxstep
    tags : live stream monster hunter world big announcement incoming?
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/08/2018 at 07:05 AM by foxstep
    comments (3)
    xenofamicom posted the 12/08/2018 at 07:07 AM
    Cool, je ne voyais pas l'annonce si tôt. (ils l'avaient teasés durant les games awards!)
    voxen posted the 12/08/2018 at 07:54 AM
    J'espère aussi une nouvelle zone et de nouveaux monstres. Le suivi était bon au début, mais après...
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 12/08/2018 at 08:07 AM
    Je vois bien une version + arrivé bientôt.
