profile
nindo64
27
Likes
Likers
nindo64
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 208
visites since opening : 290837
nindo64 > blog
all
Le meilleur moment des Games Awards 2018
Insolite



Tellement content que ce God of War ait remporté l'Award n'empêche
    tags : boi
    8
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/07/2018 at 08:22 PM by nindo64
    comments (8)
    leonr4 posted the 12/07/2018 at 08:23 PM
    Énorme
    tolgafury posted the 12/07/2018 at 08:25 PM
    e3ologue posted the 12/07/2018 at 08:26 PM
    J'avoue
    foxstep posted the 12/07/2018 at 08:27 PM
    Culte tout simplement J'aurais aimé que le gars de R* balance un "I'VE GOT A PLAN" ça aurait fait la paire haha
    lightning posted the 12/07/2018 at 08:55 PM
    épique
    lightning posted the 12/07/2018 at 08:56 PM
    N'empêche Christopher Judge a une de ces voix
    sora78 posted the 12/07/2018 at 09:27 PM
    malroth posted the 12/07/2018 at 09:47 PM
    Cultissime

    Et c'est pas un troll, c'etait vraiment le meilleur moment des GA
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre