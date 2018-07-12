accueil
Le meilleur moment des Games Awards 2018
Insolite
Tellement content que ce God of War ait remporté l'Award n'empêche
tags :
boi
8
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/07/2018 at 08:22 PM by
nindo64
comments (
8
)
leonr4
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 08:23 PM
Énorme
tolgafury
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 08:25 PM
e3ologue
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 08:26 PM
J'avoue
foxstep
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 08:27 PM
Culte tout simplement
J'aurais aimé que le gars de R* balance un "I'VE GOT A PLAN" ça aurait fait la paire haha
lightning
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 08:55 PM
épique
lightning
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 08:56 PM
N'empêche Christopher Judge a une de ces voix
sora78
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 09:27 PM
malroth
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 09:47 PM
Cultissime
Et c'est pas un troll, c'etait vraiment le meilleur moment des GA
