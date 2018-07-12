profile
[Trailer] Avengers 4 EndGame
Trailer de Avengers 4 les amis



Avec le titre officiel, Avengers ENDGAME
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:06 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (24)
    shinz0 posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:08 PM
    J'ai peur ça spoile ou pas ?
    osiris posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:10 PM
    Pareille, ça spoile non?
    leblogdeshacka posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:10 PM
    shinz0 j'ai pas regardé, j'ai toujours pas vu infinity war
    guiguif posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:10 PM
    osiris shinz0 nop (sauf si vous n'avez pas vu le 3 evidement)
    shinz0 posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:12 PM
    guiguif j'ai vu le 3 mais les bandes annonces de nos jours en montrent souvent trop donc c'est pour cela que je demande
    raioh posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:17 PM
    Shinz0 : En général la 1ère BA est toujours safe. C'est après qu'il faut rien matter.
    famimax posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:17 PM
    Le cameo de Stan Lee a été leaké (sans spoil) : https://www.stuv.com/sites/default/files/istock-106397984-compressor.jpg
    bustadu95 posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:19 PM
    Famimax tu es méchant.... mais drôle!
    victornewman posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:19 PM
    leblogdeshacka shinz0 raioh bustadu95 il y à quand même un gros spoil sur œil de faucon ...
    sandman posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:19 PM
    ca spoile rien du tout, ca ne fait que rebondir sur la fin de avengers 3.
    raioh posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:20 PM
    Shinz0 Osiris : Vous pouvez y aller, c'est safe. Haha.
    nocktis posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:21 PM
    famimax Omg pauvre Stan Lee mais j'ai bien rigolé

    sandman Ouais enfin victornewman il a pas tord c'est pas un gros spoil mais un petit quand même =D
    raioh posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:21 PM
    Victornewman : Bof, c'est intriguant, rien de plus. J'appelle absolument pas ça du spoil et on sait tous très bien que la suite allait avoir les Avengers originaux, pas pour rien que pratiquement tout le reste a été supprimé
    nocktis posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:25 PM
    raioh Toi par contre tu viens de spoiler le 3
    victornewman posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:26 PM
    raioh nocktis sandman je dis ça je dis rien mais quand on voit que certaines personnes peuvent étres spoiler par la couleur des poils du cul dun perso d'un perso je préfère prévenir
    victornewman posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:29 PM
    raioh ce que je voulais surtout dire c'est qu'ils tease le perso de ronin pour nous dévoilé aussi tôt sont identité .
    shao posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:29 PM
    kaiden posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:31 PM
    Ronin
    osiris posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:33 PM
    guiguif raioh thx
    onykarts posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:33 PM
    https://youtu.be/v_Bx8iGhHnE parce que la version française c'est bien aussi.

    Perdu dans l'espace, l'heure est grave, c'est dramatique les amis...
    playstation2008 posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:37 PM
    victornewman Ouais mais non, comme il l'avait annoncé il y a bien longtemps ça ^^
    gantzeur posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:40 PM
    putain Hawkeye c'est devenue un ninja !
    roy001 posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:46 PM
    gantzeur Ronin
    gantzeur posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:48 PM
    roy001 ok il est stylé comme ca !
