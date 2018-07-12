accueil
[Trailer] Avengers 4 EndGame
Trailer de Avengers 4 les amis
Avec le titre officiel, Avengers ENDGAME
leblogdeshacka
shinz0
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:08 PM
J'ai peur ça spoile ou pas ?
osiris
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:10 PM
Pareille, ça spoile non?
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:10 PM
shinz0
j'ai pas regardé, j'ai toujours pas vu infinity war
guiguif
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:10 PM
osiris
shinz0
nop (sauf si vous n'avez pas vu le 3 evidement)
shinz0
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:12 PM
guiguif
j'ai vu le 3 mais les bandes annonces de nos jours en montrent souvent trop donc c'est pour cela que je demande
raioh
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:17 PM
Shinz0
: En général la 1ère BA est toujours safe. C'est après qu'il faut rien matter.
famimax
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:17 PM
Le cameo de Stan Lee a été leaké (sans spoil) :
https://www.stuv.com/sites/default/files/istock-106397984-compressor.jpg
bustadu95
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:19 PM
Famimax
tu es méchant.... mais drôle!
victornewman
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:19 PM
leblogdeshacka
shinz0
raioh
bustadu95
il y à quand même un gros spoil sur œil de faucon ...
sandman
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:19 PM
ca spoile rien du tout, ca ne fait que rebondir sur la fin de avengers 3.
raioh
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:20 PM
Shinz0
Osiris
: Vous pouvez y aller, c'est safe. Haha.
nocktis
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:21 PM
famimax
Omg pauvre Stan Lee mais j'ai bien rigolé
sandman
Ouais enfin
victornewman
il a pas tord c'est pas un gros spoil mais un petit quand même =D
raioh
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:21 PM
Victornewman
: Bof, c'est intriguant, rien de plus. J'appelle absolument pas ça du spoil et on sait tous très bien que la suite allait avoir les Avengers originaux, pas pour rien que pratiquement tout le reste a été supprimé
nocktis
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:25 PM
raioh
Toi par contre tu viens de spoiler le 3
victornewman
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:26 PM
raioh
nocktis
sandman
je dis ça je dis rien mais quand on voit que certaines personnes peuvent étres spoiler par la couleur des poils du cul dun perso d'un perso je préfère prévenir
victornewman
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:29 PM
raioh
ce que je voulais surtout dire c'est qu'ils tease le perso de ronin pour nous dévoilé aussi tôt sont identité .
shao
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:29 PM
kaiden
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:31 PM
Ronin
osiris
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:33 PM
guiguif
raioh
thx
onykarts
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:33 PM
https://youtu.be/v_Bx8iGhHnE
parce que la version française c'est bien aussi.
Perdu dans l'espace, l'heure est grave, c'est dramatique les amis...
playstation2008
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:37 PM
victornewman
Ouais mais non, comme il l'avait annoncé il y a bien longtemps ça ^^
gantzeur
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:40 PM
putain Hawkeye c'est devenue un ninja !
roy001
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:46 PM
gantzeur
Ronin
gantzeur
posted
the 12/07/2018 at 01:48 PM
roy001
ok
il est stylé comme ca !
