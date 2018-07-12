profile
Ashen
name : Ashen
platform : Xbox One
editor : Annapurna Interactive
developer : Aurora44
genre : action
other versions : PC
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
[XBOX Game Pass] Encore des jeux pour Décembre
Le Game Pass s’enrichit avec 3 nouveaux jeux.



Ashen qui est déjà disponible
Below
Kingdoms The Crowns

Le Game Pass devient de plus en plus indispensable
    posted the 12/07/2018 at 11:49 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (10)
    negan posted the 12/07/2018 at 11:51 AM
    Quel service incroyable.
    nobleswan posted the 12/07/2018 at 11:55 AM
    Putain Below sur Game Pass
    Mais YES !
    administrateur posted the 12/07/2018 at 11:56 AM
    negan quand tout les jeux du stores seront intégré au gamepass
    kamina posted the 12/07/2018 at 11:57 AM
    Et il y a eu Mutant Year Zero début du mois aussi... c'est juste fou.
    slad posted the 12/07/2018 at 12:02 PM
    Super lourd, Ashen et Below
    kamina +1
    layhoh posted the 12/07/2018 at 12:08 PM
    Ce mois de ouf
    oenomaus posted the 12/07/2018 at 12:44 PM
    kamina Un mois de fou ... je suis sur Mutant Year Zéro ,une pépite quand on aime ce genre de jeu
    momotaros posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:59 PM
    Je trouve que ashen, je ne vois pas les 2 autres.
    kamikaze1985 posted the 12/07/2018 at 02:08 PM
    momotaros Le 11 décembre pour Kingdoms The Crowns, et le 14 décembre pour Below,
    kamikaze1985 posted the 12/07/2018 at 02:10 PM
    *Kingdoms Two Crowns
