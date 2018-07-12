profile
[Game Informer] La cover de Janvier 2019
Game Informer nous dévoile le jeu qui sera en couverture de son premier numéro de 2019.
Nous découvrirons le jeu Rage 2 plus en détails.

    posted the 12/07/2018 at 12:55 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    kinectical posted the 12/07/2018 at 01:20 AM
    Hâte de voir plus de gameplay d’un cote j’aime la direction et le gameplay d’un autre jai peur de la repetitivité à la just cause ....j’espère me tromper
