Street Fighter V Arcade Edition gratuit sur PC/PS4 du 11 au 18


Voila si vous voulez test , lien en source
http://www.capcom-unity.com/strumslinger/blog/2018/12/06/play-street-fighter-v-for-free-from-december-11-18-on-playstation-4-and-steam
    posted the 12/06/2018 at 10:07 PM by amassous
    comments (7)
    e3ologue posted the 12/06/2018 at 10:19 PM
    Faut être abonné PS+ ?
    leonr4 posted the 12/06/2018 at 10:20 PM
    e3ologue Non pas besoin normalement.
    e3ologue posted the 12/06/2018 at 10:25 PM
    leonr4 Ok cool, donc je testerai
    leonr4 posted the 12/06/2018 at 10:26 PM
    e3ologue L'abo PS Plus est non requis pour profiter du jeu, par contre nécessaire si tu veux jouer en ligne
    nmariodk posted the 12/06/2018 at 10:30 PM
    Si on a l'ancien street 5 les perso qu'on a pas on les débloque pour les test ?
    leonr4 posted the 12/06/2018 at 10:33 PM
    nmariodk Apparemment seul guile, sagat et akuma sont gratuit à l'essai en plus des 16 perso de base.
    nmariodk posted the 12/06/2018 at 10:40 PM
    leonr4 ok merci !
