Devil May Cry 5
name : Devil May Cry 5
platform : Xbox One
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
leonr4
leonr4
leonr4 > blog
Devil May Cry 5 : La démo arrive demain sur XB1 + New Trailer


La démo de Devil May Cry 5 débarquera demain en exclusivité sur Xbox One.



Le nouveau trailer avant qu'ils le suppriment :



Xbox Portugal
    posted the 12/06/2018 at 09:49 PM by leonr4
    comments (14)
    kinectical posted the 12/06/2018 at 09:49 PM
    J’ai hâte de voir cette version One x en œuvre et aussi le gameplay
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/06/2018 at 09:53 PM
    Le même jour que ashen, y a de quoi faire !
    vincecastel posted the 12/06/2018 at 10:00 PM
    C'est certain à 100% ?
    diablo posted the 12/06/2018 at 10:06 PM
    il y a même le trailer pour ceux qui veulent https://video.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t42.9040-2/10000000_963520490525147_186048353946042368_n.mp4?_nc_cat=107&efg=eyJybHIiOjMxNzgsInJsYSI6NDA5NiwidmVuY29kZV90YWciOiJzdmVfaGQifQ%3D%3D&rl=3178&vabr=2119&_nc_ht=video-yyz1-1.xx&oh=3cc3b1f65c0ef142a114d6c9e6857b59&oe=5C09D1C4
    marchand2sable posted the 12/06/2018 at 10:21 PM
    Dég ce boycott de la PS4 par Capcom
    leonr4 posted the 12/06/2018 at 10:22 PM
    marchand2sable Partenariat oblige : la PS4 a RE2R, la XB1 a DMC5
    marchand2sable posted the 12/06/2018 at 10:26 PM
    LeonR4

    ah bah qu'il garde DMC V avec plaisir alors
    biboys posted the 12/06/2018 at 10:27 PM
    Dmc5 en occasions pour moi
    skuldleif posted the 12/06/2018 at 10:27 PM
    marchand2sable on y a eu droit pour monster hunter world
    contra posted the 12/06/2018 at 10:28 PM
    Les décors sont toujours aussi fades par contre c’est super bon relou ça.

    Mais le gameplay de V m’a enthousiasmé, je ne m’y attendais pas !
    leonr4 posted the 12/06/2018 at 10:31 PM
    marchand2sable Il suffit de voir l'annonce de DMC5 qui s'est faite chez Microsoft à l'E3 quand RE2 faisait sa promo chez Sony pour comprendre que ça allait se passer de cette façon.
    voxen posted the 12/06/2018 at 11:00 PM
    leonr4 MS va annoncer le rachat de la démo de RE2 tu vas voir
    leonr4 posted the 12/06/2018 at 11:05 PM
    voxen Dis pas ça, certains pourraient bien y croire
    voxen posted the 12/06/2018 at 11:09 PM
    leonr4 j'avoue que ce soir on a des très susceptibles niveau démo sur le site
