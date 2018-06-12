accueil
ROCKSTAR GAMES ®
name :
Devil May Cry 5
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
articles :
702
visites since opening :
1016912
leonr4
> blog
Devil May Cry 5 : La démo arrive demain sur XB1 + New Trailer
La démo de
Devil May Cry 5
débarquera demain en exclusivité sur
Xbox One
.
Le nouveau trailer avant qu'ils le suppriment :
Xbox Portugal
posted the 12/06/2018 at 09:49 PM by
leonr4
comments (
14
)
kinectical
posted
the 12/06/2018 at 09:49 PM
J’ai hâte de voir cette version One x en œuvre et aussi le gameplay
romgamer6859
posted
the 12/06/2018 at 09:53 PM
Le même jour que ashen, y a de quoi faire !
vincecastel
posted
the 12/06/2018 at 10:00 PM
C'est certain à 100% ?
diablo
posted
the 12/06/2018 at 10:06 PM
il y a même le trailer pour ceux qui veulent
https://video.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t42.9040-2/10000000_963520490525147_186048353946042368_n.mp4?_nc_cat=107&efg=eyJybHIiOjMxNzgsInJsYSI6NDA5NiwidmVuY29kZV90YWciOiJzdmVfaGQifQ%3D%3D&rl=3178&vabr=2119&_nc_ht=video-yyz1-1.xx&oh=3cc3b1f65c0ef142a114d6c9e6857b59&oe=5C09D1C4
marchand2sable
posted
the 12/06/2018 at 10:21 PM
Dég ce boycott de la PS4 par Capcom
leonr4
posted
the 12/06/2018 at 10:22 PM
marchand2sable
Partenariat oblige : la PS4 a RE2R, la XB1 a DMC5
marchand2sable
posted
the 12/06/2018 at 10:26 PM
LeonR4
ah bah qu'il garde DMC V avec plaisir alors
biboys
posted
the 12/06/2018 at 10:27 PM
Dmc5 en occasions pour moi
skuldleif
posted
the 12/06/2018 at 10:27 PM
marchand2sable
on y a eu droit pour monster hunter world
contra
posted
the 12/06/2018 at 10:28 PM
Les décors sont toujours aussi fades par contre c’est super bon relou ça.
Mais le gameplay de V m’a enthousiasmé, je ne m’y attendais pas !
leonr4
posted
the 12/06/2018 at 10:31 PM
marchand2sable
Il suffit de voir l'annonce de DMC5 qui s'est faite chez Microsoft à l'E3 quand RE2 faisait sa promo chez Sony pour comprendre que ça allait se passer de cette façon.
voxen
posted
the 12/06/2018 at 11:00 PM
leonr4
MS va annoncer le rachat de la démo de RE2 tu vas voir
leonr4
posted
the 12/06/2018 at 11:05 PM
voxen
Dis pas ça, certains pourraient bien y croire
voxen
posted
the 12/06/2018 at 11:09 PM
leonr4
j'avoue que ce soir on a des très susceptibles niveau démo sur le site
bold
