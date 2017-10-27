profile
Wolfenstein II : The New Colossus
name : Wolfenstein II : The New Colossus
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : MachineGames
genre : FPS
multiplayer : non
european release date : 10/27/2017
other versions : PC - Xbox One
[Bon Plan] Le collector de Wolfenstein à 43.27€
Le collector de Wolfenstein est actuellement à 43.27€ au lieu de 99.99€



A l'intérieur, nous retrouvons :

-Le jeu
-Un steelbook
-Une figurine
-Des accessoires
-Un poster
https://amzn.to/2BVIK9l
    posted the 12/06/2018 at 03:31 PM by leblogdeshacka
