profile
Jeux Vidéo
248
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
evilchris
50
Likes
Likers
evilchris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 569
visites since opening : 720274
evilchris > blog
Switch King of fighters XIV trailer
King of fighter XIV arrive sur switch ainsi que le prochain samurai shodown et le nouveau metal slug tous multi plateforme



    tags : tout le monde s'en fou mais c'est bien de le savoir !
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/06/2018 at 03:18 PM by evilchris
    comments (7)
    rbz posted the 12/06/2018 at 03:34 PM
    gunstarred posted the 12/06/2018 at 03:45 PM
    curieux de voir la gueule du prochain metal slug.
    draculax posted the 12/06/2018 at 03:45 PM
    mortel, je prends tous leur jeux pour les soutenir
    victornewman posted the 12/06/2018 at 04:21 PM
    kidicarus " a tous " ??
    edgar posted the 12/06/2018 at 04:24 PM
    Nouveau Metal Slug

    Oh putain !
    kidicarus posted the 12/06/2018 at 04:32 PM
    victornewman correcteur de merde
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre